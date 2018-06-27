5 Must-Read Quotes About Kevin Huerter From Rookie Press Conference

Story by KL Chouinard

Head Coach Lloyd Pierce on Kevin Huerter's ability to shoot on the move:

"There are guys who shoot stationary. There are guys who shoot off the dribble. And there are guys that shoot off of movement. (Kevin) is definitely a stationary shooter, but he's also a good off-the-move shooter. I haven't seen as much off the dribble; he's always off the basketball, but he can play with it. It gives you that other layer of shooting. A lot of the league is just catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, specifically in the corners, but if you get a guy who is moving the defense and allows guys to attack, and then when there is separation you are going to get free opportunities. He is an added weapon without the basketball."

Huerter on the players in the NBA whom he tries to emulate:

"I don't think there's one specific guy, but I think that for me, one of my strengths is shooting the ball. I think my game goes past that and a little bit further. So guys I try to look up to (are) Gordon Hayward, Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal -- just the way those guys can shoot the ball but also put the ball on the floor and make plays for others."

General Manager Travis Schlenk on the traits that make Huerter an intriguing prospect:

"Kevin has great size for a wing at 6-foot-7. He has a really, really good shooting stroke. He shot 42 percent from three this season. He also has the ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays for himself and others, so we're really looking forward in an up-and-down game for his ability to get out in the open court, knock down open shots, and put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

Huerter on the injury that will keep him from playing in the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues:

"I had a torn ligament in my hand that I had been playing with. This was before the all the combine and so I went through the combine and went through all the team workouts, came here and worked out in Atlanta. And it was all kind of going well. It was going pretty well. And I went to a workout when I was in LA. I got hit again, ended up getting a second opinion in New York, and ended up getting surgery the next day. The original timetable was really six weeks of no basketball. I can't shoot. I could work on my lower body, but anything involving my hand I had to try to stay away from. And the original timetable, we're trying to cut it down. It feels really good today, and I'm really excited to get back (soon) and especially start shooting again."

Trae Young on his previous experiences playing with Huerter as a teammate: