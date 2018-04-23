10 Things to Know About Taurean Prince's 2017-18 season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) Taurean was an ironman. Prince was one of eight players to play and start in all 82 games this season, joining LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson, Andrew Wiggins, Khris Middleton, Marcin Gortat and Bradley Beal in that regard.

2) National love. Prince was one of two Hawks to take part in the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars, scoring 8 points (3/6 FG) and dishing 2 assists off the bench for Team USA. Prince also got some well-deserved attention from ESPN's national NBA writer Zach Lowe here and here.

3) Taurean made a lot of threes, Part I. Prince finished 20th in the NBA in threes made 176. He was one of five players in the Eastern Conference to make 175 or more threes while shooting 38 percent or better (Kemba Walker, J.J. Redick, Wayne Ellington and Kyle Lowry were the others.)

4) Taurean made a lot of threes, Part II. 176 threes was good enough to place Prince 7th on the all-time Hawks single-season list. The only two Hawks who made more threes in a season than Prince did in 2017-18 are Kyle Korver and Mookie Blaylock.

5) Progress and areas in which to improve, in his own words:

"I think I shot the ball well over the course of the season. I had a little down stretch in January, but I picked it back up as the months went on. Things I have to get better at? I want to continue to work on passing – seeing the floor and knowing my options before they open up – ballhandling, and on-ball defense."

6) Taurean helped seal two wins with blocks. Prince finished fourth on the Hawks with 42 blocked shots. He routinely thwarted opposing fast breaks with chasedown blocks. Prince also accumulated a number of blocks as a help defender. But he also blocked a pair of jump shots in clutch situations to preserve wins.

In the Hawks' opening night win over the Mavericks, Prince blocked a Wes Mathews, Jr. shot in the final seconds. And in a win over the Magic in Philips Arena, Prince swatted a Shelvin Mack jump shot that could have given Orlando the lead in the final seconds.

7) Across the board. Prince led the Hawks in games played, minutes played and three-point field goals. He also finished second in total points (1158), third in total rebounds (389), third in total assists (214), and second in steals (85).

8) Taurean took home (almost) all of the freebies. Prince shot 84.4 percent from the free-throw line, finishing 30th in the NBA in free-throw percentage and 3rd overall among second-year NBA players.

9) The three-pointer opened and will continue to open other options for Taurean and his teammates.

"I think that if I can learn how to stick to shooting that three-point shot and making guys fly by, it will open up my driving lanes and also turn into several assists. Getting to the (free-throw) line is another thing I'm trying to add. I definitely need to get a lot better at it still, but I'm glad about the results I'm seeing. Sometimes they don't even help off me, but that sets me up for good back doors ... That three-pointer opens up a lot of things and means teams have to play you differently when you're hot."

10) Speaking of back-door cuts ... how about this this dunk from Taurean?!? Prince slipped behind a defensive overplay and soared for this huge alley-oop against Golden State.