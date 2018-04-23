Shaw Becomes First Hawks Executive Named to SportsBusiness Journal's 'Forty Under 40'

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club executive Nzinga Shaw became the first representative in franchise history named to SportsBusiness Journal’s annual Forty Under 40 list at an April 18 gala in Los Angeles. Shaw, the club’s senior vice president of community and chief diversity & inclusion officer, joins a 2018 class of influential sports business professionals which includes team owners and presidents, athletic directors, agents and more.

“As an organization, we are incredibly proud of ‘Zing’ and we are excited to celebrate this accomplishment,” said Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club. “Her positive impact is felt throughout our company and our community.”

Shaw’s inclusion on SportsBusiness Journal’s list is the latest accolade on her list of recent achievements:

· In September 2017, SportsBusiness Journal recognized her as a Game Changer at an industry summit in New York City to discuss the ways in which women intersect with sports

· In October 2017, Leaders and Aspire Academy counted Shaw among the global list of 2017 Leaders Under 40 at London’s Natural History Museum

· In November 2017, Atlanta Business Chronicle named Shaw to its 2017 list of 40 under 40, a group selected based on significant career achievements and demonstrated social responsibility

A native New Yorker, Shaw is an alumna of Spelman College and the University of Pennsylvania, and was a study abroad scholar at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. She has been instrumental in the creation of league-first programs including the team’s MOSAIC Diversity and Inclusion symposium and Courageous Conversations forum, as well as forming professional sports’ first-ever D&I Council consisting of internal and external stakeholders.

To learn more about the Atlanta Hawks’ work in the area of Community please visit www.hawks.com/community.