Court Unveiling at N.H. Scott Rec Center Canceled Due to Weather Delays

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs have canceled the basketball court dedication at N.H. Scott Recreation Center due to delays caused by inclement weather at the construction site. The ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, June 3.

Later this month, state-of-the-art basketball courts will open at the park, marking the foundation’s second DeKalb location and the ninth Metropolitan Atlanta site to receive Hawks-themed courts since 2015. For more information on the Atlanta Hawks community initiatives visit https://www.nba.com/hawks/community-main-page.