Atlanta Hawks Sign Luke Babbitt

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Luke Babbitt, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

“Luke is a proven veteran and adds another experienced player to our locker room,” Schlenk said. “He is one of the premier long-range shooting big men in the league, has played a variety of roles over his career and will contribute to our team.”

Babbitt played in a career-high 68 games last season (career-best 55 starts) with the Miami Heat, and averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes (.414 3FG%, tied for ninth in the NBA, while hitting a career-high 87 3FGs). He started 36 of the final 41 games for Miami in 2016-17, and the Heat recorded a 30-11 mark over that span.

Through seven NBA seasons, the 6’9 forward has appeared in 331 games (93 starting assignments) with Portland, New Orleans and Miami, averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes (.406 3FG%).

He's also spent time with Nizhny Novgorod (Russia) and in the NBA G League with Idaho.

Babbitt was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NBA Draft after playing two seasons at Nevada.