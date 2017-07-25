Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Mike Muscala

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward Mike Muscala, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Last season in 70 games (three starts) with the Hawks, Muscala averaged career-highs of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.7 minutes (.504 FG%, .418 3FG%, .766 FT%). He scored in double figures 20 times, ranking second on the club in FG% and fifth in rpg.

“Mike is a valuable player for us and a great fit both on and off the floor,” Schlenk said. “He’s worked hard and improved each year, and we’re very happy he’ll continue his career with the Hawks.”

In 190 career contests (11 starting assignments) in four years with Atlanta, the 6’11 forward/center is averaging 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes (.505 FG%, .385 3FG%, .817 FT%), also appearing in 27 postseason games.

Muscala was the recipient of the 2016 Jason Collier Memorial Trophy, presented to the player who best exemplifies the characteristics that Collier displayed off the court as a community ambassador.

Originally acquired by the Hawks on June 28, 2013, along with the draft rights to Lucas Nogueira and Jared Cunningham from Dallas, in exchange for the draft rights to Shane Larkin, Muscala was the 44th overall pick by the Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft. After playing in 20 games with Blusens Monbus Obradoiro of the Spanish ACB League in 2013-14, he signed with Atlanta on February 27, 2014. The Hawks exercised his 2016-17 contract option on June 29, 2016.