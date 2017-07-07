Atlanta Hawks Name Chris Jent As Assistant Coach

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has added Chris Jent as an assistant coach, it was announced today by Head Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Jent, who spent last season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Ohio State, is a veteran NBA coach, having been on staff with the Philadelphia 76ers (2003-04), Orlando Magic (2004-05, including a stint as interim head coach), Cleveland Cavaliers (2006-11) and Sacramento Kings (2013-14).

He served as head coach of the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA G League in 2015-16.

“Chris is a great fit with our coaching staff. Player development is at the core of our basketball program and he has a track record of improving players’ skill level and understanding of the game at every level,” Budenholzer said. “His experiences as a coach and former player will add to our group.”

Jent spent 10 seasons playing professionally, including two years in the NBA. He was a member of the 1994 NBA Champion Houston Rockets and also played for the New York Knicks during the 1996-97 season. Jent played five seasons in the CBA and also spent time playing overseas in Australia, Italy, Spain and Greece.

Jent grew up in Sparta, NJ before heading to Ohio State. He played four seasons (1988-92) and helped lead the Buckeyes to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments and back-to-back Big Ten championships.