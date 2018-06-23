Atlanta Hawks Evolve Cheer Squad Into The New Hawks ATL Dancers

ATLANTA, GA –- The Atlanta Hawks recently unveiled its new 20-member “Hawks ATL Dancers” as the official new dance squad of the NBA team. Formerly known as Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders, the Hawks ATL Dancers were chosen after a rigorous 10-day audition. This year’s tryouts were comprised of mini boot camps, public interviews and a focus on more technical dance acumen.

To tip off the audition process, famed choreographer Jamaica Craft of the hit FOX TV show, Empire, joined the VIP clinic and led the way with her choreography. Throughout the rest of the selection process, the panel of judges included special guests: American animation dancer Marquese Scott, founder of Xcel Talent Agency, Aris Golemi and the club’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Nzinga Shaw.

With an entirely new name, logo and aesthetic, the team is comprised of 20 talented women who will represent Atlanta’s NBA team on and off the court. In addition to performing at Atlanta Hawks home games, the members of the squad will participate in various community events and be available for special appearances upon request.

Along with the fresh take on the dance team, the Hawks Entertainment umbrella will expand to include the other new fan experience groups in time for the unveiling of the $192.5 million renovation of Philips Arena. By October the group will also recruit a high-energy drumline, a crew of versatile break-dancers and a stunt team to join the game day festivities.

“Entertaining fans at every event is our biggest priority and we’re thrilled to showcase a production next season,” said Donni Frazier, Senior Manager, Fan Experience. “The great changes coming soon will offer an exhilarating entertainment experience for every fan.”

Beginning in July, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the search for a stunt team to join Hawks Entertainment, made up of co-ed collegiate-style cheerleaders who can bring high-flying, acrobatic, fast-paced energy to Hawks fans on game day. Fans can still expect appearances from favorites Harry the Hawk, Flight Crew, Sky Squad, A-Team Dancers, Silver Classix and Flip City. Together, the groups will comprise the Hawks Entertainment brand, designed to leave fans with an unforgettable experience at every game.

Those interested in auditioning to be a part of the drumline, breakdance or co-ed stunt teams are encouraged to stay tuned to Hawks.com and Hawks social media @ATLHawks for further details.

For more information on the transformation of Philips Arena, visit www.philipsarena.com/transformation.

To download a photo roster, the new Hawks Entertainment logo, the new Hawks ATL Dancers logo, click here.