Grizzlies sign Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Selden (6-5, 230) appeared in 14 games (five starts) as a rookie last season and averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes for the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans after beginning the season with the NBA G League’s Iowa Energy (now Iowa Wolves). He saw action in 35 games (20 starts) for the Energy and averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.1 minutes. The 22-year-old finished his rookie campaign by competing in all six of the Grizzlies’ playoff games, starting two postseason contests, and averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.7 minutes during Memphis’ first round series with the San Antonio Spurs.

Unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Boston native played three years at the University of Kansas, where he was selected to the 2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team following his junior season.

