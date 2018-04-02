Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall in Toronto

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Toronto Raptors 101-86 on Sunday afternoon at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

After trailing by only one to start the second quarter, the Raptors went on a 26-10 run to gain a 17-point edge over the Grizzlies bringing the score to 51-34. The Grizzlies were outscored in the paint 20-8 within the quarter and trailed 12 at the half.

Memphis dug its way back to trail by only two (76-74) at the start of the final frame. However, the Raptors would outscore the Grizzlies 25-12 in the final quarter.

Marc Gasol led all scorers with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3P, 6-7 FT), and five assists while Andrew Harrison finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3P). In his homecoming, Canadian Dillon Brooks scored in double figures, contributing 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3P)

Six Raptors players scored in double figures with the Toronto bench outscoring Memphis 52-19. Delon Wright led Toronto with 15 points (6-9 FG), nine of which came in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan and Fred VanVleet added 13 points apiece. VanVleet also had a game-high eight assists.

Team Quotes

On what was the key defensively to getting back in the game in the third quarter…

The guy's effort and their competition level. That third quarter the guys battled. Defensively we held them to 20 points and that's a very good offensive team over there, just the fourth quarter we got bogged down a little bit, couldn't find a way to create any easy baskets. We struggled to score. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On was struggling to score in part the amount of energy expended to get back into the game…

Yeah, it happens. When you put yourself in a hole like that but we've got to be that consistently. We have to make the game easier for ourselves and the moving, the cutting, the ball movement, all those things helps us. So, when we are not doing those things you can tell. For whatever reason in the fourth quarter we slowed down a bit. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Marc Gasol…

I think he is doing a great job of leading, and leading not only by actions but the conversations that he's having, the way that he helps the young guys, the way that he talks to them, teaches them. In his situation it is very easy to be frustrated. He obviously has high expectations and is used to winning a lot of games, so he's dealing with that frustration well and he's helping the young guys through this. -- Coach Bickerstaff

What happened in the fourth quarter?

We had a lot of miscommunication on defence, rebounding, offensive rebounds and we were just turning over the ball. We weren't completing any of our passes and once we did, we got whatever we wanted to come back into the game. -- Dillon Brooks

On playing at home in Toronto…

I couldn't see any of my family I was looking around and couldn't find any. It was a dream come true playing at Air Canada Centre where you are from, where you watched since you we were seven years old and seeing the team grow. Now playing against them is a dream come true. -- Dillon Brooks

On the fourth quarter…

I thought that defensively they were able to get the actions they were trying to get, we were always chasing our tail. Offensively, we didn't read the adjustments they made defensively accordingly and they forced us into tough shots on too many possessions. Obviously, we didn't take care of the ball, too many turnovers. Some of them are hard to guard. We did some things right obviously but to win the game we have to do a lot more, especially in crucial times. You have to get stops on the man, you have to be able to execute your schemes defensively and offensively. We were right there, we have been right there for a couple games now and now we have to learn how to win not just be in the game. We have to learn how to make those plays as a team especially defensively. I think that we have to understand to be tighter together. When the ball moves, everybody has to move with the ball and understand what they are trying to get with each possession. -- Marc Gasol

