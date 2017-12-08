Postgame Cleanup: Grizz slip to Raptors; look to bounce back Saturday against Thunder

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Toronto Raptors 116-107 Friday night at FedExForum, the first game of a home back-to-back.

Memphis controlled tempo from tip-off, leading by as many as 17 as four Grizzlies reached double-digit scoring by halftime. Despite 15 third quarter points from guard Tyreke Evans, the most in a single period by any Grizzlies player this season, Toronto would rally behind a 19-5 run to erase a 12-point Grizzlies lead (78-66) and take a two-point edge (85-83) with 2:46 left in the quarter.

Evans led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting for his 10th 20-point performance of the season. Marc Gasol added 20 points. Chandler Parsons contributed 15 off the bench, scoring in double figures for his third straight game played.

Toronto scored 41 fast break points, a Grizzlies opponent season high and outscored Memphis 24-14 in the final quarter after the Grizzlies led by one (93-92) after the first three periods. The Raptors tied a Grizzlies opponent season best with 116 points.

DeMar DeRozan (26 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (16 points, game-high eight rebounds) combined for 42 points for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry added 16 points, shooting 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look ahead to the second game of this home back-to-back as they face Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

The Raptors scored 41 fast break points, a Grizzlies opponent season high.

Toronto outscored Memphis 24-14 in the fourth quarter… The Grizzlies led 93-92 at the end of the first three frames.

Key Run of the Night

Toronto rallied from a 17-point first half deficit to take the lead with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter… The Raptors went on a 19-5 run to erase a 12-point Grizzlies lead (78-66) and take a two-point edge (85-83) with 2:46 left in the third period.

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On why the Grizzlies’ advantage unraveled in the second half

Defensively, for us. You can’t give this [Toronto] team 41 fast-break points. That’s where they thrive, in the open court. 17 turnovers led to 25 points for them. Some of the shots we ended up taking, led to break opportunities. So much of your offense dictates your defense versus this caliber of an offensive team. The shot selection that you take, the turnovers that you make, the floor balance that you have that allows you to get back in transition and protect the paint. And [you] build your defense from there. But again, [when] you allow these guys to get out and play freely like they did, they’re hard to beat. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On what adjustments need to be made to avoid another long losing streak

We’ve got to compete, and we’ve got to compete at a high level. I don’t think it’s a matter of adjustments. We can’t beat ourselves. That’s the issue to me. 17 turnovers. Again, 41 points in transition to a team that likes to run. You understand that going into the game. So we can’t beat ourselves. If we play these teams of this caliber, and they beat us, and they take it from us, you can live with that. But we can’t beat ourselves and allow them to play to their strengths. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the technical fouls late in the game and Ben McLemore’s missed dunk

I’ll leave the technical fouls alone, but it’s all a part of it. In competition, sometimes you get caught up [in the moment], but we’re not in a position to have those mental errors. We need two points as bad as anybody right now, and we have to be sure of that. Things were going good. Ben has made that play probably a hundred times in his career. But at this moment, everything needs to be certain. We need to make sure that’s where our focus is and that’s what we’re paying attention to. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On his message to the Grizzlies fans

As always thanks. Thank you for the support. Like I said, it’s moments like (these) where you see what people stand for and what side they are on. Our fans have been tremendous, and we cannot ask anything more out of them. When I go anywhere in Memphis, everyone cheers (and says) we’re going to get it together. They believe in us and now we have to believe in ourselves because everyone else already believes in us. I don’t care what anyone else outside of the Tri-State area thinks. -- Marc Gasol

On the game plan for tomorrow night against Oklahoma City’s talented lineup

We have got to run back. We have got to help each other. We have got to communicate. We have to do all the stuff that we talk about, and not so much talking about it but doing it. And we have to do it consistently. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes