Grizzlies vs. Wizards highlights

Take a look at the highlights from the Grizzlies 91-88 win over the Washington Wizards in the first game of Summer League

MEMvWAS playlist SL 7/8/17




Take a look at the highlights from the Grizzlies 91-88 win over the Washington Wizards in the first game of Summer League
Jul 8, 2017  |  01:42
Kobi Simmons dishes behind the back


Simmons finds the open trailer with a lefty behind the back pass for an easy layup.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:09
Wayne Selden Jr. Summer League game winner


Wayne Selden hits a step back jumper and draws the foul to put the Grizzlies up 3 with 2.3 seconds remaining.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:14
Martin sends Wizards layup into the stands


Jarell Martin trails the fast break and swats the Wizards fastbreak layup into the stands.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:07
Deyonta Davis glides for the alley


Wayne Selden and Deyonta Davis connect for an alley-op.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:07
Selden opens up Summer League with slash to the rim


Wayne Selden scores the Grizzlies first points of the 2017 Summer League slashing to the rim with the finger roll.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:07
Dillion Brooks scores first points with jumper


Grizzlies 2nd round draft pick Dillion Brooks scrambles around the screen to score his first NBA points during Summer League.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:14
Kobi Simmons finds Hunter with a dime pass


Kobi Simmons and Vince Hunter run the pick and roll for an easy layup.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:08

Clutch play by Selden secures Grizzlies’ first 2017 Summer League victory

Posted: Jul 08, 2017

Wayne Selden converted a three-point play with two seconds remaining to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 91-88 victory against the Washington Wizards at the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Tied 88-88 with two seconds left, Selden hit a 15-foot jumper and was fouled by the Wizards' Sheldon McClellan. Selden, who finished with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals, then drained the free throw for the winning margin.

The Wizards did an impressive job of making it a tight finish after trailing for the first 35 minutes. Down 73-60 entering the fourth quarter, the Wizards tied the game at 88-88 when Deyonta Davis was whistled for a goaltending violation on Kevin Pangos' 4-footer with 19 seconds remaining.

Rim protection was the key to Washington's rally, as it blocked 13 shots and held Memphis to 35 percent shooting from the field.

Jared Cunningham scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Wizards. Daniel Ochefu totaled 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks. Pangos added eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Wade Baldwin IV totaled 19 points and four rebounds for the Grizzlies, and Davis had 14 rebounds.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, July 9 in Game 2 of the Las Vegas summer league for Memphis at 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on NBA TV.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box Score

Key Stat of the Night

  • The Grizzlies won the battle on the glass, out rebounding the Wizards 68-51.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards photos

July 08, 2017

Player Notes

  • Kobi Simmions led the Grizzlies 4 assist along with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 15 minutes of play.
  • Posting 14 points, Deyonta Davis led both sides on the boards.
  • Jarell Martin score in double figures with 13 points and 6 rebounds

