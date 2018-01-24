Postgame Report: Shorthanded Grizz fall to Spurs at home

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs 108-85 Wednesday night at FedExFourm, ending a five-game home winning streak.

After digging a 17-point hole in the first half, the Grizzlies knocked San Antonio’s lead down to single digits (85-76) with 7:58 remaining in the game. However, the Spurs would go on a 14-2 run over the next 3:43 to extend their lead to 21.

Grizzlies’ center Marc Gasol led all scorers with 18 points (6-13 FG) and seven rebounds. Deyonta Davis added 12 points off the bench while Dillon Brooks, who was selected today to the 2018 NBA All-Star Rising Stars World Team, finished with 10 points (5-10 FG) and seven rebounds. In his first career NBA start, Ivan Rabb grabbed a career-high six rebounds while recording a career-high tying eight points.

The Grizzlies shot a season-low 11.1 percent (2-18) from beyond the arc while the Spurs shot 41.7 percent (10-24). In the past five games, the Grizzlies had made at least 10 three-pointers per game, a streak tied for the longest in franchise history.

Patty Mills led the Spurs with 15 points off the bench and added eight rebounds. Pau Gasol finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-8 FT), a game-high 15 rebounds and nine assists. Danny Green also contributing 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies recorded season-lows for three-pointers made (2-18 3P) and three-point percentage (.111) while San Antonio shot 41.7 percent (10-24 3P), snapping the Grizzlies’ five-game streak with at least 10 three-pointers made in a game which was tied for the longest in franchise history.

In the second half, the Grizzlies shot 0-of-11 from beyond the arc, marking the second time this season Memphis has gone a half without a three-pointer (first half on Oct. 23 at Houston).

Key Run of the Night

After the Grizzlies knocked the San Antonio lead down to single digits (85-76) with 7:58 remaining in the game, the Spurs went on a 14-2 run over the next 3:43 to extend the lead to 21.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s game

I think what it did was it opened up the door for some of our younger guys to play. I think there is no better team to play against for young guys when you’re in this situation. I say that because it’s a clinic of how to play the game the right way, and when you watch them play it’s amazing that it is so unique to our league. They play the game the right way. The ball moves, they move. Doesn’t matter who shoots it, they just throw the ball to the open man. It sounds simple, but it’s the way the game is supposed to be played. For our young guys, it’s a great opportunity to see what that feels like, to have to play against that. The decision becomes if you want to be part of long lasting success, you can emulate that style of play and understand the beauty of it, the sacrifice it takes. It might not be your night that night, but long term, everybody is going to have success and that’s what is the most important thing in this league is long lasting success for everybody and playing for a higher purpose than yourself. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Dillon Brooks being named a Rising Star

As a team, if you remember earlier in the year, he was coming off the bench. He was part of a unit that was one of the most productive bench units in the league. He did that right away from the jump. Circumstances changed, his play improved and he moved into the starting lineup. For a guy who I think was slighted in the draft, to be the Pac 12 Player of the Year says a lot about you. For him to fall all the way to the second round and we were able to get him, it shows his type of character that he didn’t let that affect him in a negative way. He’s a guy who, again, does the things that you want from a guy who wants to be part of a winning culture. He’s not a selfish player. Anything you ask him to do, he’ll do. He plays the game the right way, he plays with a toughness. He plays with a grit. He’s very coachable, so for him to get that honor just shows his character, his work ethic, his dedication to the game. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On pros and cons with Ivan Rabb

I think there’s been a ton of pros. To be honest with you, you look at his ability to make that face up jump shot, he had that nice step back today to create that jump shot. You look at his effort on the glass, the way he’s willing to play through contact going to the offensive boards and the defensive boards. I think there’s a ton upside there. He’s a really good passer. You can put him at the elbow. He can play dribble handoff games and make passes from the elbows. One thing I think we’re working with him on and he’s got to learn is how to use his post-up game because he’s got right hand finishes, he’s got left hand finishes. We just have to work with him on catching the ball in his spot and not allowing himself to be pushed off the block where it’s a little bit more difficult because the floor shrinks from there. We’re pleased with him. His attitude, we talk about guys who are selfless, hard workers and play for a higher purpose and we believe that Ivan is that type of guy. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On tonight’s loss

We weren’t following the game plan. We were not forcing [to the side], giving up middle. We lacked rebounds. We weren’t sharing the basketball. We didn’t compete hard enough on both ends. Very lackadaisical out there, need to change that around. Those are the things. -- Dillon Brooks

On how he would evaluate his rookie season to date

I feel like it’s going OK. I can do a lot better things. I’m still trying to understand the game, because everyone’s playing at a high level. I’ve got to understand the game and change my game during the game. See what the defense is giving and then change it. And then when they change their defense, I’ve got to change myself, too. Just be on top of things. -- Dillon Brooks

On tonight’s game

I thought at the beginning we didn’t come out with enough fire. We didn’t follow the game plan completely. Our plan was to keep them out of the middle of the floor, and they kind of found their way into the middle of the floor, kind of broke us down a little bit and got what they wanted. -- Ivan Rabb

On finding out he would start against the Spurs, and his performance tonight

That was big. I mean, anytime you get a chance to start in your rookie season, I feel like that’s a big deal. I just wanted to come out and do what the team needed me to do. Like I said, we -- Ivan Rabb

