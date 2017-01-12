Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies slide continues against Spurs, 79-95

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the San Antonio Spurs 95 to 79 Friday night at FedExForum in the second game of a home-to-home series.

The Grizzlies struggled from three-point range, connecting on only five of their 15 attempts while the Spurs connected on 11 of their 27 attempts. The Grizzlies were outshot 5-0 from beyond the arc in the second quarter alone.

Memphis would cut San Antonio’s lead to as little as five in the third quarter, but with 7:38 left in regulation, the Spurs would go on a 16-1 that left the Grizzlies behind 25, their largest deficit of the night, with 3:27 left to play.

Marc Gasol ended the night with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double on the season. Ben Mclemore recorded a season-high 14 points, his second consecutive game in double-figures while Chandler Parsons added 12 off the bench.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Rudy Gay added 18 off the bench and Manu Ginobli finished with 11 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to end their 10-game losing streak as they head to Cleveland where they will take on the Cavaliers for the first time this season tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

The Spurs outshot the Grizzlies from three-point range 11-5, including 7-1 in the first half and 5-0 in the second quarter alone. Overall, San Antonio shot 40.7 percent (11-27 3P) from beyond the arc while Memphis shot 33.3 percent, making only five of their 15 attempts.

Key Run of the Night

With 7:38 left in the fourth quarter, the Spurs went on a 16-1 run over the next 3:59 to take their largest lead of the game at 93-68.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs photos 12.1.17 December 01, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot against Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: The opening tip off begins between Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies with his teammates huddle before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies with his teammates huddle before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies gets introduced before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Tyreke Evans #12 and Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies speak to fans before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies are seen before the game on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs and Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies are seen before the game on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 1: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the offensive struggles...

We couldn’t get anything easy. Everything that we got was hard earned. We’ve got to find a way to generate easy baskets, and that’s going to happen through our spacing, our early tempo, and cutting. But, we’ve got to find a way to get some layups. We’ve got to drive and kick and create some open opportunities for our shooters. We’ve got to do more of the small things, offensively pay attention to the details, and create those opportunities. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On playing 12 different players in the first half..

We’re trying to work some guys back into the rotation, and we feel like those guys, (Mario Chalmers) and Brandan Wright, need the opportunity to get on the court after being injured and their time out. So, we want to get those guys some game time and take a look at different lineups and see how they reacted with one another. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the fourth quarter...

I think they made that run, obviously, and we’ve got to respond better in those situations. Being down in the situation that we’re in now, having lost ten games in a row or whatever it is, the only way that we do it is we do it together, we show up, we fight together. The guys are down about it, but what happens sometimes when you’re on these streaks is one punch and you just start thinking about those things. So, collectively we’ve just got to stick together and do a better job of motivating one another and fighting through that adversity. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the 10-game losing streak...

What bothers me the most is how we laid it down at the end of the game, especially on the defensive end. I understand when things don’t go well for you offensively. You may go in a weird place mentally, but the defense has no excuse. You might have a bad game offensively, with shots not falling, guys missing you when you’re open. Guys might double or triple team you, but defensively you have no excuse to not give the effort that builds that trust that we all talked about. That to me is inexcusable. We have to do a better job on that… That’s what it’s going to take. It’s going to take a lot of consistent effort and multiple efforts throughout the game for us to be in game. There’s not going to be any blowouts. They won’t be up 30. It won’t be at the half 70 to 40. We’re going to have to be really disciplined and consistent. We’re going to have to keep hammering things for us to build something consistent. What I saw at the end of the game, that was deflating. I thought after seven quarters of really good consistent effort… the last eight minutes of the game it wasn’t there. That worries me the most. -- Marc Gasol

On the upcoming games...

It’s not getting easier. I look at the schedule, and it doesn’t get easier at all. It only gets harder and harder. Hopefully we get some guys back. Brandan (Wright) got back, and he’s out again. We cannot wait for a savior that’s going to come in here and do anything special for us. We have to do it as a team. We have to do it as a unit. I thought the crowd was great. They supported us. They were behind us. There’s not a lot more we can ask from them. They’re definitely doing their part throughout the 10-game losing streak. -- Marc Gasol

On Tyreke Evans’ offense...

We have to get him (Tyreke Evans) open. We have to get him better looks. We have to get him open. I have to do a better job of screening him. We have to do those things. Obviously, if I’m the other team, and I’m looking at us and scouting us, I’m saying, ‘Take Tyreke and Marc, and do whatever you need to do, out of the game. It’s double-teaming [Tyreke]… or sending him to the weak end. Do whatever you have to do in order to make sure that those two guys don’t have a really good game.’ I’m sure that was their game plan. We have to counter that and help him have an easier game. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes