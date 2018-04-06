Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop nail-biter at home to Kings

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-93 on Friday night at FedExForum. Memphis has now lost its last four games.

Neither team reached a double-digit advantage through the first three frames. After 14 lead changes the Kings reached their largest lead of the contest in the fourth quarter, leading by 12 (83-71) at the 6:41 mark.

Memphis trailed by 10 (87-77) before going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 87 with 1:47 to play. A three-pointer by Dillon Brooks would give the Grizzlies a 93-92 advantage with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Bogdan Bogdanovic answered with a pull-up dagger with 1.1 seconds left.

MarShon Brooks led all scorers with 23 points (11-20 FG) and eight rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3P, 5-8 FT) and a team-high six assists. Ivan Rabb scored 12 points (4-8 FG) and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Kobi Simmons and Mario Chalmers finished with 11 points apiece.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 18 points (9-14 FG) and a team-high eight rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3P) off the bench. Justin Jackson (5-10 FG, 3-6 3P) and De’Aaron Fox (6-11 FG, 2-4 3P) added 11 points apiece.

Key Stats of the Night

The Kings assisted on 13 of their 19 second half field goal and outrebounded the Grizzlies 22-13 after halftime.

Key Run of the Night

Trailing 87-77 with 4:04 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:17 to tie the game before the teams traded baskets in the game’s final minute.

Team Quotes

On the last defensive play:

We sucked in off the corner and Justin Jackson was able to knock down that corner three. That gave them the lead and then Bogdan Bogdanovic hit the pull-up jumper. I think the guys defended it well. The shots were contested. The shots were challenged but you’ve got to give them credit, they made good offensive plays. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On if this game was a learning experience for the younger guys:

Ivan (Rabb), Deyonta (Davis), Dillon (Brooks), and MarShon (Brooks) to an extent. Obviously Mario (Chalmers) has seen tons of those moments. But those four guys, how valuable is it for them? How often are they in those situations? We had Ivan in there and they had a smaller line up, but he was able to get some offensive rebounds and make them pay for not having the size. But then he has to guard perimeter players and the way the league is going, more and more of these guys are going small. More guys are playing stretch fours and three-point shooting fours, so he’s got to be able to defend that position. So the opportunity for him to do it in clutch situations is key. Again, I think those guys played their hearts out, they played well. There was growth. There was improvement in what they did. They (Kings) just made more plays than we did tonight. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On playing for the Grizzlies:

It feels good. I see these guys like every day around here in Memphis. You get kind of a familiarity with them, so it’s good to come to this team. -- Omari Johnson

On his first game:

My shots were a little off. I haven’t played a game in a couple of weeks. I just have to get the rhythm, get the pacing, know where my shots are coming from in this offense. -- Omari Johnson

On his three-pointer at the end of the game:

I was supposed to get the shot off the curl, but [Bogdan Bogdanovic] was like right behind me, so I just took my time and whenever I felt good I just let it go, and it went in. I shot it early... Bogdanovic hit a clutch shot too to put them up by one. -- Dillon Brooks

On playing with the younger guys:

It’s good to be out there, go through plays, learn. We have to play a little better defense. We learn, and we’re going to the next game. -- Dillon Brooks

On his level of confidence:

I’m very confident. I’ve always been a confident guy. I feel like I can always create my own shot or at least get a guy on my hip and create an advantage for myself and my teammates. The last couple games definitely helped. I’m definitely at a high. -- MarShon Brooks

