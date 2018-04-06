Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop nail-biter at home to Kings

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEMvSAC: Grind City Rewind 4.6.18

Grind City Media’s Alexis Morgan and Michael Wallace discuss the Grizzlies heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday night.

MEMvSAC playlist 4/6/18

Grind City Media’s Alexis Morgan and Michael Wallace discuss the Grizzlies heartbreaking loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday night.
Apr 6, 2018  |  03:26
MEMvSAC: Chalmers postgame 4.6.18
Chalmers talks about his big-time shot down the stretch of the game and shares thoughts on his new teammate MarShon Brooks.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:00
MEMvSAC: Dillon Brooks postgame 4.6.18
Brooks talks to the media about hitting a big-time shot down the stretch tonight against the Kings and the team's next man up mentality.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:34
MEMvSAC: Johnson postgame 4.6.18
Johnson speaks on his performance in his first game as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:03
MEMvSAC: MarShon Brooks postgame 4.6.18
Brooks speaks on his confidence level since joining the Grizzlies and feelings after signing a multi-year contract with the team earlier this week.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:48
MarShon Brooks heats up against Kings
MarShon Brooks scores a team-high 23 points against the Sacramento Kings Friday night.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:18
Grizzlies vs. Kings highlights 4.6.18
Take a look at all the action that took place Friday night when the Grizzlies battled the Kings at FedExForum.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:35
MEMvSAC: Bickerstaff postgame 4.6.18
Listen to what coach Bickerstaff had to say following the Grizzlies match against the Kings on Friday night.
Apr 6, 2018  |  03:25
One man fast break
MarShon Brooks does it all himself and flies down the court coast to coast for the layup.
Apr 6, 2018  |  00:08
Mclemore and Davis deny Kings at the rim
Ben Mclemore rejects the Kings layup attempt at the rim.
Apr 6, 2018  |  00:05
Brooks finds Davis running to the rim
Dillon Brooks and Deyonta Davis connect for the big-time alley-oop.
Apr 6, 2018  |  00:12
Dillon Brooks takes flight
Following the steal by Omari Johnson, Brooks races down the court and finishes with a two handed slam.
Apr 6, 2018  |  00:08
MEMvSAC: Game Day Live 4.6.18
Watch Grizzlies Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine and TV sideline reporter Rob Fischer as they discuss everything you need to know before heading to FedExForum.
Apr 6, 2018  |  16:22
MEMvSAC: MikeCheck Minute 4.6.18
MikeCheck Minute previews tonight’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum.
Apr 6, 2018  |  01:22

Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop nail-biter at home to Kings

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 06, 2018

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-93 on Friday night at FedExForum. Memphis has now lost its last four games.

Neither team reached a double-digit advantage through the first three frames. After 14 lead changes the Kings reached their largest lead of the contest in the fourth quarter, leading by 12 (83-71) at the 6:41 mark.

Memphis trailed by 10 (87-77) before going on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 87 with 1:47 to play. A three-pointer by Dillon Brooks would give the Grizzlies a 93-92 advantage with 7.4 seconds remaining, but Bogdan Bogdanovic answered with a pull-up dagger with 1.1 seconds left.

MarShon Brooks led all scorers with 23 points (11-20 FG) and eight rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 16 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3P, 5-8 FT) and a team-high six assists. Ivan Rabb scored 12 points (4-8 FG) and grabbed 11 rebounds for his second career double-double. Kobi Simmons and Mario Chalmers finished with 11 points apiece.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 18 points (9-14 FG) and a team-high eight rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3P) off the bench. Justin Jackson (5-10 FG, 3-6 3P) and De’Aaron Fox (6-11 FG, 2-4 3P) added 11 points apiece.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on the Detroit Pistons in their home finale on Sunday at 2:30 p.m CT. Come out to FedExForum to support the team for the last time this season at FedExForum, or tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stats of the Night

  • The Kings assisted on 13 of their 19 second half field goal and outrebounded the Grizzlies 22-13 after halftime.

Key Run of the Night

  • Trailing 87-77 with 4:04 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:17 to tie the game before the teams traded baskets in the game’s final minute.

Team Quotes

On the last defensive play:
We sucked in off the corner and Justin Jackson was able to knock down that corner three. That gave them the lead and then Bogdan Bogdanovic hit the pull-up jumper. I think the guys defended it well. The shots were contested. The shots were challenged but you’ve got to give them credit, they made good offensive plays.
-- J.B. Bickerstaff
On if this game was a learning experience for the younger guys:
Ivan (Rabb), Deyonta (Davis), Dillon (Brooks), and MarShon (Brooks) to an extent. Obviously Mario (Chalmers) has seen tons of those moments. But those four guys, how valuable is it for them? How often are they in those situations? We had Ivan in there and they had a smaller line up, but he was able to get some offensive rebounds and make them pay for not having the size. But then he has to guard perimeter players and the way the league is going, more and more of these guys are going small. More guys are playing stretch fours and three-point shooting fours, so he’s got to be able to defend that position. So the opportunity for him to do it in clutch situations is key. Again, I think those guys played their hearts out, they played well. There was growth. There was improvement in what they did. They (Kings) just made more plays than we did tonight.
-- J.B. Bickerstaff
On playing for the Grizzlies:
It feels good. I see these guys like every day around here in Memphis. You get kind of a familiarity with them, so it’s good to come to this team.
-- Omari Johnson
On his first game:
My shots were a little off. I haven’t played a game in a couple of weeks. I just have to get the rhythm, get the pacing, know where my shots are coming from in this offense.
-- Omari Johnson
On his three-pointer at the end of the game:
I was supposed to get the shot off the curl, but [Bogdan Bogdanovic] was like right behind me, so I just took my time and whenever I felt good I just let it go, and it went in. I shot it early... Bogdanovic hit a clutch shot too to put them up by one.
-- Dillon Brooks
On playing with the younger guys:
It’s good to be out there, go through plays, learn. We have to play a little better defense. We learn, and we’re going to the next game.
-- Dillon Brooks
On his level of confidence:
I’m very confident. I’ve always been a confident guy. I feel like I can always create my own shot or at least get a guy on my hip and create an advantage for myself and my teammates. The last couple games definitely helped. I’m definitely at a high.
-- MarShon Brooks

Player Notes

  • The Grizzlies have now lost four straight games.
  • Sacramento outscored Memphis 22-13 in fastbreak situations.
  • MarShon Brooks (23 points, eight rebounds) has now scored 20-or-more points in each of his four games with the Grizzlies and fell one make shy (11-20 FG) for his NBA career high for field goals made (12).
  • Omari Johnson made his NBA regular season debut in tonight’s game, grabbing two boards and a steal in 16 minutes of play. Johnson appeared in 44 games (38 starts) for the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate Memphis Hustle and averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Ivan Rabb (12 points, 11 rebounds) posted his second career double-double, set a new career-high with three blocks and tied a career-high with four assists.
Brooks, MarShon, Rabb, Ivan, Bickerstaff, J.B., Grizzlies, Kings

