Grizzlies fall to Kings in heartbreaker

The Memphis Grizzlies had their losing streak pushed to four with a 91-90 loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday at Golden 1 Center. The two teams tied the regular season series 2-2. Memphis was without center Marc Gasol for the second straight game with a left foot strain.

On a night when the Grizzlies shot just 34.4 percent from the field, they dominated the glass in order to keep the game within reach. Memphis set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, leading to a 28-8 advantage in second chance points.

Zach Randolph finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, marking his team-leading 18th double-double this season. Randolph (17,614 points) also passed Otis Thorpe (17,600 points) for 78th in NBA history for career points scored.

Mike Conley posted a team-high 22 points to go with nine assists, falling just shy of his eighth double-double of the season. Brandan Wright (11 points), JaMychal Green (10 points) and Troy Daniels (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Darren Collison scored a game-high 23 points (8-of-13 FG), including the game-winning free throws with 5.7 seconds left. Buddy Hield posted 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein fell one rebound shy of a double-double (12 points, nine rebounds).

Next Game

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

Memphis set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, leading to a 28-8 advantage in second chance points.

Sacramento outshot the Grizzlies from the field as the Kings shot .463 percent while holding the Grizzlies to .344 percent. Memphis shot just .192 percent from three (5-of-26).

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the final play with foul on Andrew Harrison… I didn’t see anything. I saw his hands go up. I think when the games on the line and in a situation like that; I think you leave it up to a make or miss. Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of the call. -- Coach Fizdale

On factors that led to breakdown in tonight's game… We didn’t necessarily contain the ball well tonight. I thought we battled. We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, but we crashed the glass hard. We fought our tails off. -- Coach Fizdale

On getting response from players after huddle in the fourth quarter... Yeah, we got punched and was down almost double digits. It was starting to get a little ridiculous. The way we were forgetting our plays and coming out of time-out not running our sets that we were drawing up. This whole trip was a real disaster mentally for us. Really frustrating for me right now as a coach, because it’s not anything effort wise. Things that I really get ticked off at is the effort. The last three games I thought we really competed our tails off. -- Coach Fizdale

On the level of frustration after losing fourth straight game… We’re frustrated, obviously. Each game is different, we’ve had good and bad games even in the losses. Tonight we had one we felt we should’ve won. We hate that it came down to free throws at the end of the game. So just one of those nights and we really need [the win], but now we have to refocus going home. -- Mike Conley

