Grizzlies fall to Kings in heartbreaker

MEM@GSW: Mike Conley postgame

Mike Conley discusses how the Grizzlies can salvage a tough 0-3 road trip by bouncing back Monday against Sacramento.

MEM@GSW playlist 3/26/17

Mar 26, 2017  |  01:09
MEM@GSW: Tony Allen postgame
MEM@GSW: Tony Allen postgame

Tony Allen said too many costly mental breakdowns haunted the Grizzlies late in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:55
Grizzlies @ Warriors highlights
Grizzlies @ Warriors highlights

Catch all the highlights from the Grizzlies 94-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, CA.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:38
Conley lights up Warriors for 29 points
Conley lights up Warriors for 29 points

Mike Conley scores a team-high 29 points against the Warriors Sunday night.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:14
Randolph drops 15 in Oakland
Randolph drops 15 in Oakland

Z-bo scores 15 points in the Grizzlies 94-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors Sunday night.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:14
Crafty Conley
Crafty Conley

Mike Conley shows off his handles against Steph Curry and then hits a stepback 3-pointer.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:13
Wright rocks the rim
Wright rocks the rim

James Ennis and Brandan Wright connect for a fastbreak alley-op.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:09
Ennis goes to work down low
Ennis goes to work down low

James Ennis goes 1 on 1 with Curry down low, draws the foul and gets the extra point to go.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:06
The Grindfather at his best
The Grindfather at his best

Tony Allen hawks down a lazy pass from Curry for the steal and finishes with an easy break away layup.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:14
JaMychal cleans up the glass
JaMychal cleans up the glass

JaMychal Green blows through the paint for a huge put-back dunk over the top of multiple Warriors defenders.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:11
Harrison rainbow three
Harrison rainbow three

Great Grizz ball movement results in a wide open Andrew Harrison 3-pointer.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:11
MEM@GSW: Coach Fizdale after shootaround
MEM@GSW: Coach Fizdale after shootaround

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace talked with Coach Fizdale after practice about preparations for the Grizzlies @ Warriors game on Sunday and more.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:51
MEM@GSW: Troy Daniels
MEM@GSW: Troy Daniels

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace caught up with Troy Daniels after practice for Sunday's Grizzlies @ Warriors game. Find out what he had to say.
Mar 25, 2017  |  01:17
MEM@SAS: Coach Fizdale after practice
MEM@SAS: Coach Fizdale after practice

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace talked with Coach Fizdale after practice about preparations for the Grizzlies @ Warriors game on Sunday and more.
Mar 23, 2017  |  02:44

Grizzlies fall to Kings in heartbreaker

Posted: Mar 28, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies had their losing streak pushed to four with a 91-90 loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday at Golden 1 Center. The two teams tied the regular season series 2-2. Memphis was without center Marc Gasol for the second straight game with a left foot strain.

On a night when the Grizzlies shot just 34.4 percent from the field, they dominated the glass in order to keep the game within reach. Memphis set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, leading to a 28-8 advantage in second chance points.

 Zach Randolph finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds, marking his team-leading 18th double-double this season. Randolph (17,614 points) also passed Otis Thorpe (17,600 points) for 78th in NBA history for career points scored.

Mike Conley posted a team-high 22 points to go with nine assists, falling just shy of his eighth double-double of the season. Brandan Wright (11 points), JaMychal Green (10 points) and Troy Daniels (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Darren Collison scored a game-high 23 points (8-of-13 FG), including the game-winning free throws with 5.7 seconds left. Buddy Hield posted 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein fell one rebound shy of a double-double (12 points, nine rebounds).

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the Indiana Pacers Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the Grizzlies action.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Key Stats of the Night

  • Memphis set a season-high with 20 offensive rebounds, leading to a 28-8 advantage in second chance points.
  • Sacramento outshot the Grizzlies from the field as the Kings shot .463 percent while holding the Grizzlies to .344 percent. Memphis shot just .192 percent from three (5-of-26).

Grizzlies @ Kings photos

March 28, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the final play with foul on Andrew Harrison… I didn’t see anything. I saw his hands go up. I think when the games on the line and in a situation like that; I think you leave it up to a make or miss. Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of the call.
-- Coach Fizdale
On factors that led to breakdown in tonight's game… We didn’t necessarily contain the ball well tonight. I thought we battled. We didn’t shoot the ball well at all, but we crashed the glass hard. We fought our tails off.
-- Coach Fizdale
On getting response from players after huddle in the fourth quarter... Yeah, we got punched and was down almost double digits. It was starting to get a little ridiculous. The way we were forgetting our plays and coming out of time-out not running our sets that we were drawing up. This whole trip was a real disaster mentally for us. Really frustrating for me right now as a coach, because it’s not anything effort wise. Things that I really get ticked off at is the effort. The last three games I thought we really competed our tails off.
-- Coach Fizdale
On the level of frustration after losing fourth straight game… We’re frustrated, obviously. Each game is different, we’ve had good and bad games even in the losses. Tonight we had one we felt we should’ve won. We hate that it came down to free throws at the end of the game. So just one of those nights and we really need [the win], but now we have to refocus going home.
-- Mike Conley
On how this losing streak is different from the last… Yeah, in these games [on this losing streak] we’ve given ourselves opportunities to win. We’ve played some very good basketball for the most part and we’re just not getting it done at the end – not getting it done physically and mentally – we kind of have lapses and those are the key parts to games we’ve lost. Like I said before that, the five game losing streak, we were lost as a team at that point. That’s the difference, we’re not there anymore. We’re much better, we’re a team that knows who we are and we just have to find a way to get a win here down the stretch.
-- Mike Conley
