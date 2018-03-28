Postgame Report: Grizzlies win thriller over Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 108-103 on Wednesday night at FedExForum, winning consecutive games for the first time since January 19 (1/17 vs New York and 1/19 vs Sacramento).

The Grizzlies trailed by seven with seven minutes left to play before going on an 11-3 run over the next 3:42 to regain the lead at 97-96 for the first time since the 2:02 mark in the first half (49-48). Memphis outscored Portland 22-10 in the final seven minutes.

In his Grizzlies debut, MarShon Brooks led the team with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3P), scoring 14 in the fourth quarter alone where he drained three of his five three-point shots. Dillon Brooks added 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 FT) and six rebounds while Wayne Selden Jr. also scored in double figures with 10 points. Chandler Parsons posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3P) off the bench, 13 of which came after only 12 minutes of action. The Grizzlies bench outscored the Trail Blazers 61-31.

CJ McCollum led all scorers with 42 points (16-25 FG, 3-7 3P, 7-9 FT) and five assists. Wade Baldwin IV finished with 15 points, shooting 5-of-6 from the field, while Jusuf Nurkic added 12 points (5-6 FG) and led the Trail Blazers on the boards with eight rebounds. Zach Collins also scored in double figures, contributing 10 points off the bench.

Next game

The Grizzlies will hit the road on a three-game road series beginning in Utah where they take on the Jazz for the final time this season on Friday, March 30. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stats of the Night

MarShon Brooks scored a team-high 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-5 3P, 2-2 FT), including 14 points (4-4 3P) in the fourth quarter, off the bench in his Grizzlies debut and first NBA contest since April 16, 2014. Brooks signed a 10-day contract with the team yesterday after spending the 2017-18 season and previous two seasons with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association. The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 32-22 in the fourth quarter.

Key Run of the Night

After C.J. McCollum tied the game at 99 with 2:05 remaining, a MarShon Brooks three followed by a Kobi Simmons layup gave Memphis a 104-99 lead with 59.9 seconds left. Prior to Simmons’ layup, Brooks blocked a Pat Connaughton field goal attempt 10 feet from the basket, eventually leading to two missed free throws from Jusuf Nurkic.

Team Quotes

On the win:

I mean, you know it feels good, but it felt better because we did it the right way. We had a bunch of different guys who contributed and that’s what this game is all about. It’s about the team. No one is going to be able to carry you. We had a bunch of guys who came out of nowhere. MarShon (Brooks) in his first game with us was able to contribute. Kobi Simmons played huge minutes for us down the stretch and was active and made some key plays. That’s what the game is about. You get a group of guys together who are willing to sacrifice for one another, you never know what can happen. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On MarShon Brooks:

If you look back, he’s a bucket getter. You look at what he’s done since he’s been in the Chinese league. That’s what he does. He scores the ball. You don’t have to run plays for him. The ball finds him and one-on-one situations, you see he’s hard to guard. His ability to make shots from deep puts pressure on defenses. Now they’ve got to come out and get him. Some of the little shots around the rim he missed, he normally makes. He got to his spots. You see what some experience, veteran experience, can do for you. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On the bench through the end of the season:

I think we’re going to give guys who maybe have not played a ton of minutes an opportunity to play quite a bit. You see with Kobi Simmons tonight, guys like Wayne Selden, Deyonta Davis, we’re going to give them an opportunity to play and they’ve got to be prepared to play. Close games like this is great experience for young guys. Most of the NBA games are won in the fourth quarter so how do you handle that pressure, how do you handle those situations? It’s great experience for them. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On playing his first NBA game in four years (since April 16, 2014):

This is a good feeling. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. I’ve had a lot of time to think, especially giving time to myself, on what I want to do better when I get back. So I’ve just been working on my game. With the opportunity that Chris Wallace gave me, I just want to try to run with it and this is a good start. I’ve got three more games left on my 10-day (contract). I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. -- MarShon Brooks

On his emotions:

I’m going to stay level-headed because I’ve had big games in the league before. I’m happy, I’m happy. It’s kind of a relief because not playing for four years, you can be the most confident guy in the world, and then not playing for four years makes you wonder. It’s a testament to hard work. -- MarShon Brooks

On winning two in a row:

It feels good. It feels much better to win than what we’ve been doing. There’s still stuff to salvage in these last couple of games here. Keep trying to build, keep trying to get better, keep trying to build up everybody, and not let these young guys get accustomed to losing. Just keep trying to help one another, stay healthy, and continue to try and win as many games as possible. -- Chandler Parsons

On MarShon Brooks:

That’s the kind of guy he is; we came in together. If you remember, he was a bucket-getter in New Jersey, it’s what he does. So I’m not really surprised but really happy for him to come in and play the way he did to basically carry the team in the fourth quarter and get us a big win. -- Chandler Parsons

Player Notes