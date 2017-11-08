Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies win nail-biter in Portland, 98-97

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. In a nail-biter win, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-97 on the road Tuesday night.

The game featured 13 lead changes, six of which occurred in the fourth quarter alone.

Tyreke Evans continued his offensive consistency, recording his fourth 20-point performance off the bench as he led the Grizzlies with 21 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the floor. Mike Conley finished with 20 points and and six assists, 13 of which he scored in the third quarter alone including a 10-0 run that brought the Grizzlies up 61-57 with 5:19 left in the period. Marc Gasol also scored in double figures with 16 points.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 36 points, shooting 14-of-26 from the field. Evan Turner added 16 off the bench and Damian Lillard and Shabazz Napier scored in double figures with 12 each.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will head to Houston to face the Houston Rockets on Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Next Home Game

Memphis will return to FedExForum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers photos 11.7.17 November 07, 2017 PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: The opening tip off begins between Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Mike Conley #11 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 7: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a win with his teammates against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 7, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the second half defense

Yeah. I mean, the combination of the two. I though Marc was phenomenal back there patrolling our defense, quarterbacking that deal. Then, Mike really got it going there in the second half and carried us for stretches. -- Coach Fizdale

How did you feel about Brooks defense on McCollum?

Well, you know, he’s a rookie. He had one mental lapse, and you leave McCollum open for a three. Other than that, I really loved the way he competed. I thought he made him work. We’re talking about premier, elite guards in Dame and CJ so all you can do is make them work, but they’re still going to get numbers. They’re so well coached with Terry that it’s just hard to shut them down. You just want to make it difficult. -- Coach Fizdale

His thoughts on the last possession guarding CJ McCollum

Don’t score. He likes going left and he was going left but then he got me on a little push off and he had an open shot. I feel like I contested pretty good and I was just hoping that he’d miss and he missed and then he got the rebound and I just ran back to try and defend it again. -- Dillon Brooks

On his steal to and-1 play near the end of regulation

Tyreke [Evans] he held the ball a little so they committed a little bit and then I had an open lane. I’ve been practicing finishes when I first got here so I finished pretty easy. -- Dillon Brooks

On how they were able to control the game defensively

I think communication for the most part, defense has a lot to do with communication. It allows you to see a little bit for what’s going to happen, maybe half a second or a second early and it brings also trust, the guy on the ball knows where you’re going to be at and then you get a little bit higher and more into it and you just trust the next guy behind you and that’s what defense does for you. -- Marc Gasol

On the team early in the season

It’s very early, we’re now 10, 11 games in? 11 games I think. We still don’t have that entity, I mean everything is still brand new, everything is up for grabs. We need more consistency and more discipline to figure out people’s spacing and people rolling through. Right now it’s a little bit chaotic sometimes but that’s what we’re shooting for. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes