Grind City Media breaks down the exciting victory over the Trail Blazers.

MEM@POR: playlist 11/7/17

MEM@POR: Grind City Rewind 11.7.17
MEM@POR: Grind City Rewind 11.7.17

Grind City Media breaks down the exciting victory over the Trail Blazers.
Nov 8, 2017  |  02:26
GrizzMo: Brooks locks up McCollum
GrizzMo: Brooks locks up McCollum

Take another look at the key defensive stop in Portland.
Nov 8, 2017  |  00:50
Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers highlights 11.8.17
Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers highlights 11.8.17

Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies' thrilling win in Portland.
Nov 7, 2017  |  01:35
Conley scores 20 in the second half
Conley scores 20 in the second half

Mike Conley drops 20 points on the Blazers in Portland.
Nov 7, 2017  |  01:16
Air Canada
Air Canada

Dillon Brooks get the strip on one end and sinks the and1 on the other.
Nov 7, 2017  |  00:14
Ennis slams off the turnover
Ennis slams off the turnover

Tyreke Evans gets a block and Ennis finishes with a dunk on the other end.
Nov 7, 2017  |  00:11
Crafty Conely gets the hoop & the harm
Crafty Conely gets the hoop & the harm

Mike Conley darts his way to the basket and sinks a layup through contact.
Nov 7, 2017  |  00:06
Brooks D's up McCollum
Brooks D's up McCollum

Dillon Brooks blocks CJ McCollum's shot attempt, which leads to an Ennis slam on the break.
Nov 7, 2017  |  00:17
MEM@POR: MikeCheck Minute 11.7.17
MEM@POR: MikeCheck Minute 11.7.17

MikeCheck minute examines the outstanding play this season from early candidate for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award Tyreke Evans ahead of tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers.
Nov 7, 2017  |  01:11

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies win nail-biter in Portland, 98-97

Posted: Nov 07, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. In a nail-biter win, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-97 on the road Tuesday night.

The game featured 13 lead changes, six of which occurred in the fourth quarter alone.

Tyreke Evans continued his offensive consistency, recording his fourth 20-point performance off the bench as he led the Grizzlies with 21 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the floor. Mike Conley finished with 20 points and and six assists, 13 of which he scored in the third quarter alone including a 10-0 run that brought the Grizzlies up 61-57 with 5:19 left in the period. Marc Gasol also scored in double figures with 16 points.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 36 points, shooting 14-of-26 from the field. Evan Turner added 16 off the bench and Damian Lillard and Shabazz Napier scored in double figures with 12 each.

Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers photos 11.7.17

November 07, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the second half defense
Yeah. I mean, the combination of the two. I though Marc was phenomenal back there patrolling our defense, quarterbacking that deal. Then, Mike really got it going there in the second half and carried us for stretches.
-- Coach Fizdale
How did you feel about Brooks defense on McCollum?
Well, you know, he’s a rookie. He had one mental lapse, and you leave McCollum open for a three. Other than that, I really loved the way he competed. I thought he made him work. We’re talking about premier, elite guards in Dame and CJ so all you can do is make them work, but they’re still going to get numbers. They’re so well coached with Terry that it’s just hard to shut them down. You just want to make it difficult.
-- Coach Fizdale
His thoughts on the last possession guarding CJ McCollum
Don’t score. He likes going left and he was going left but then he got me on a little push off and he had an open shot. I feel like I contested pretty good and I was just hoping that he’d miss and he missed and then he got the rebound and I just ran back to try and defend it again.
-- Dillon Brooks
On his steal to and-1 play near the end of regulation
Tyreke [Evans] he held the ball a little so they committed a little bit and then I had an open lane. I’ve been practicing finishes when I first got here so I finished pretty easy.
-- Dillon Brooks
On how they were able to control the game defensively
I think communication for the most part, defense has a lot to do with communication. It allows you to see a little bit for what’s going to happen, maybe half a second or a second early and it brings also trust, the guy on the ball knows where you’re going to be at and then you get a little bit higher and more into it and you just trust the next guy behind you and that’s what defense does for you.
-- Marc Gasol
On the team early in the season
It’s very early, we’re now 10, 11 games in? 11 games I think. We still don’t have that entity, I mean everything is still brand new, everything is up for grabs. We need more consistency and more discipline to figure out people’s spacing and people rolling through. Right now it’s a little bit chaotic sometimes but that’s what we’re shooting for.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Tyreke Evans had 21 points and five assists.
  • Mike Conley scored 20 points and dished six assists.
  • Marc Gasol finished with 16 points and five rebounds.
  • James Ennis contributed 10 points.

Upcoming Home games

