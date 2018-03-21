Postgame Report: Grizzlies struggle in Philly

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 119-105 in Philadelphia in the second contest of their three-game road trip. The Grizzlies’ road losing streak has now reached 16 straight.

The 76ers had a 14-point advantage (58-44) to end the first half and outscored the Grizzlies 41-25 in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 30 (99-69). The 76ers shot 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-10) in the third quarter while the Grizzlies shot 37.5 percent (9-of-24) and 33.3 percent (2-of-6) from three-point range in the period.

The Grizzlies were never able to gain a lead while the 76ers led by as many as 35 in the contest.

All five of Philadelphia’s starting lineup ended the night in double-digit scoring. Robert Covington (6-9 FG, 3-4 3P), Dario Saric (5-9 FG, 3-6 3P) and JJ Redick (5-9 FG, 3-6 3P) each finished with 15 points apiece. Marco Belinelli also had 15 points (6-10 FG) off the bench. Joel Embiid added 14 points (4-10 FG) and Ben Simmons scored 13 points (6-9 FG) and a game-high nine assists.

Wayne Selden led all scorers with 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3P, 5-5 FT) off the bench. Deyonta Davis also came off the bench and added 16 points (8-14 FG) and a career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. JaMychal Green (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT) and Dillon Brooks (6-9 FG) added 14 points apiece.

Next game

The Grizzlies look to win their first road game against an Eastern Conference opponent this season as their road trip ends in Charlotte. Memphis will take on the Hornets tomorrow night at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Team Quotes

On the surging 76ers…

We gave in a bit, that’s probably the first time in a long time I can remember that happening. I think frustration took over and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make and that we usually make. They are a good team and you have to give them a lot of credit. They are playing with a high purpose right now, trying to lift this organization into the playoffs for who knows how long. You give them a ton of credit because they put there thumb down when it was time to, tonight it wasn’t us. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On late-game efforts…

There were some young guys that contributed and who took advantage of this opportunity. Even in the fourth quarter those guys put on a good performance. They scored, Mario Chalmers… he competed and led that group. There’s always some positives you can take from it. Again, we haven’t had many games like this, but I thought was one of those nights for us. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On recovering from the loss…

It happens. Nights like this happen. What do you do? How do you respond, how do you bounce back, where is your competitive nature? Is it hang on, do you have a hard sleeping tonight, you wake up with an edge to get back on the floor and get this taste out of your mouth. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On dissecting the loss…

We were just turning over the basketball, it was tough, missing shots and getting back on defense… That third quarter was the recipe for losing by 40. You’ve got to be high energy all quarters. We just have to play better. -- Dillon Brooks