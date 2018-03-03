Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Magic on second night of back to back

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Orlando Magic 107-100 on Saturday night at Amway Center in Orlando. The Grizzlies have now dropped 13 consecutive games.

The Grizzlies and Magic battled for the lead in the fourth quarter, and with 43 seconds left in regulation, both teams were tied at 100 points apiece. Following an Orlando timeout, the Magic went on a 7-0 run sparked by a three-pointer from Evan Fournier with 22.6 seconds left to play.

Memphis was led by Ben McLemore, who finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3P) and seven rebounds. Jarell Martin posted a double-double with 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3P) and a game-high 11 rebounds. Three assists shy of a triple double, JaMychal Green contributed 10 points, seven assists and 13 rebounds. Mario Chalmers also scored in double figures with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3P). Memphis’ starters combined for 63 of Memphis’ 100 points.

All five of Orlando’s starters ended the night in double figures. Nikola Vucevic (8-14 FG) and Fournier (7-13 FG) led the way for the Magic with 19 points apiece. Twelve of Fournier’s total points came in the second half with nine in the fourth quarter alone. D.J. Augustin (5-7 FG) and Mario Hezonja (5-12 FG) added 16 points apiece while Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-7 FT).

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to snap their current losing streak as they continue to San Antonio to take on the Spurs Monday night at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

