Grizzlies @ Thunder highlights 2.11.18
Take a look at the highlights from the Grizzlies match against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
MEM@OKC video playlist 2.11.18
| 01:37
Marc Gasol drops 18 against the Thunder
Gasol scores a team-high 18 points Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 01:21
Grizz put ball movement on display
Gasol dishes after posting up and the Grizzlies swing the ball to McLemore for an open three-pointer.
| 00:09
Gasol's circus shot
Marc Gasol awkwardly flips in the runner and somehow gets it to fall.
| 00:12
Gasol's soft touch
Marc Gasol floats up a runner that falls as he fades away baseline.
| 00:10
Green fights down low
JaMychal Green hustles and taps in the loose rebound down low.
| 00:07
Brooks glides to the hoop
Dillon Brooks frees himself up and lays in the finger roll.
| 00:07
Chalmers finds Green backdoor
Mario Chalmers throws the lob to JaMychal Green cutting backdoor.
| 00:06
Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short against Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-92 Sunday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, their sixth straight defeat and eighth straight on the road.
Despite the absence of two of the Thunder’s key contributors Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, Paul George led all scorers with 33 points (10-24 FG, 5-10 3P, 8-11 FT). Alex Abrines finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3P), all of which were scored in the first half. Patrick Patterson, Raymond Felton and Jerami Grant added 14 points apiece.
Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-5 FT). JaMychal Green finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-4) FT) and a game-high 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Tyreke Evans added 12 points after missing the previous five games.
The Grizzlies scored six-straight to start the game, but were outscored 35-18 in the first quarter. George scored 16 in the first frame. The Thunder shot 7-of-8 from three-point range in the first quarter and made 12 treys in the first half me route to a 74-54 advantage at halftime.
Oklahoma City committed just three turnovers in the first three quarters, playing turnover-free basketball in the second and third periods. Entering tonight, Memphis had not recorded a single quarter this season without forcing a turnover.
The Grizzlies trailed by 28, their largest deficit of the night, with 10:24 to play in the third period. The Grizzlies went on a 23-10 run over the next 7:45 to cut the lead to 15, but would not come closer to tying or regaining a lead for the remainder of the night.
Next Game
The Thunder improve to 2-0 in the series. Memphis will get their shot at revenge when Oklahoma City visits FedExForum this Wednesday, February 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Player Notes
- Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-5 FT).
- JaMychal Green finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two assists 30 minutes.
- Jarell Martin finished 1 point shy of a double-double with 10 rebounds and 9 points off the bench.
- Tyreke Evans scored 12 points and snagged 5 rebounds in his first game back.