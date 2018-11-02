Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short against Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-92 Sunday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, their sixth straight defeat and eighth straight on the road.

Despite the absence of two of the Thunder’s key contributors Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, Paul George led all scorers with 33 points (10-24 FG, 5-10 3P, 8-11 FT). Alex Abrines finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3P), all of which were scored in the first half. Patrick Patterson, Raymond Felton and Jerami Grant added 14 points apiece.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-5 FT). JaMychal Green finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-4) FT) and a game-high 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Tyreke Evans added 12 points after missing the previous five games.

The Grizzlies scored six-straight to start the game, but were outscored 35-18 in the first quarter. George scored 16 in the first frame. The Thunder shot 7-of-8 from three-point range in the first quarter and made 12 treys in the first half me route to a 74-54 advantage at halftime.

Oklahoma City committed just three turnovers in the first three quarters, playing turnover-free basketball in the second and third periods. Entering tonight, Memphis had not recorded a single quarter this season without forcing a turnover.

The Grizzlies trailed by 28, their largest deficit of the night, with 10:24 to play in the third period. The Grizzlies went on a 23-10 run over the next 7:45 to cut the lead to 15, but would not come closer to tying or regaining a lead for the remainder of the night.

Next Game

The Thunder improve to 2-0 in the series. Memphis will get their shot at revenge when Oklahoma City visits FedExForum this Wednesday, February 14. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Player Notes