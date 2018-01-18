Postgame Report: Grizzlies take win over Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks 105-99 on Wednesday night at FedExForum, stringing together consecutive wins for the first time since Oct. 26-28, 2017 when they recorded home wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies were led by Tyreke Evans, who finished with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Evans made all three of his free throw attempts within in the final 47 seconds of the contest to secure the win.

Memphis entered the contest battling not only injuries but illness, as big men Marc Gasol (illness) and Brandan Wright (illness) were sidelined. The Grizzlies got large contributions from forwards JaMychal Green and Jarell Martin in their absence. Green finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season, while Martin scored 17 for his second straight game in double digits. Dillon Brooks, now the lone Grizzlies player to appear in every game this season, also scored 17 points. Deyonta Davis added eight points (4-6 FG) in his first career start.

The Grizzlies led 70-60 with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter and scored eight unanswered points over the next 2:16 to gain their largest lead of the game at 18.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but after going scoreless the first 3:56 of the final frame, the Knicks cut the lead to as little as three (102-99) with 48.5 seconds to play. A technical foul issued to Courtney Lee awarded one free throw to Evans, and an intentional foul by the Knicks on the ensuing possession sent Evans back to the line for another pair.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Knicks with 21 points, scoring 20-plus points for the 26th time this season. Enes Kanter added 20 points and tied Porzingis in team-high rebounds with nine. Kyle O’Quinn and Lee scored 18 points apiece. Lee extended his streak of made free throws to 48, the longest in Knicks franchise history, and leads the NBA in free throw percentage at 96 percent.

Next Game

Memphis looks to close out the three-game home stand with another win as they face Zach Randolph and the Sacramento Kings on Friday at FedExForum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies, which recorded a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, have won consecutive games for the first time since October 26-28, 2017.

Memphis is 6-5 in its last 11 games after losing 19 of its previous 21.

The Grizzlies outscored the Knicks 56-42 over the second and third quarters.

Key Run of the Night

Leading 70-60 with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter, the Grizzlies went on an 8-0 run over the next 2:16 to gain their largest lead of the game at 18.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





More Game Shots

More Photos

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On being proud of the young guys for stepping up:

You’ve got to be. The dedication that they’ve had over these past few months. The extra work that they’ve put in. There could be times where you’re not playing so you hang your head. You’re not doing the work you’re supposed to be doing. But for these guys to be in the type of condition that they’re in, to be able to come out here and play longer stints than they’ve played all year, it’s a credit to them and the work that they’ve put in. When you’re working with young people in general, the most rewarding thing is to see their growth and see their development. For them, when they see it happening, it gives them that extra boost of juice to get back in the gym tomorrow and do it again. I think it’s great but you’ve got to give these guys the credit for it. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the difficulty for young players to close out games:

You look at teams that win and normally they win games in the fourth quarter with a bunch of guys that have been there before. We’re still, with the group that we have right now, we’re learning. Tonight was a learning (experience) for us. It happened the other night versus the Lakers where you’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing. We’ve been through this before, teams decide in the fourth quarter, for whatever reason, they want to slow the pace down, they want to milk the clock, but through all three quarters you’ve been pushing and getting easy baskets. So you’ve got to kind of fight that urge, keep pushing, and keep doing the things that we were doing that helped us build that lead. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On playing over 14 minutes:

I just tried to do my job when I wasn’t playing, get a lot of extra reps in, listening to the vets trying to tell me to stay ready when my number is called because you never know what happens. I just went out there and trusted my game and played hard. -- Ivan Rabb

On advice and motivation the team has given him:

A number of guys (JaMychal Green), Brandan Wright, Marc (Gasol)… [they are] being the biggest influence on me. Just trying to tell me to stay ready, like I said, and when I go in, to just play with confidence and play hard. Control what I can control, and that’s what I tried to do. -- Ivan Rabb

On the win:

I think we moved the ball. We shared the ball, we played with confidence and we helped each other on defense a lot. I think if we continue to do what we did tonight, we can go on a three game winning streak, and that’s the goal. Keep winning games. -- Ivan Rabb

On how it feels to win:

It feels good, especially winning two in a row. It’s a team goal we’re trying to accomplish and it looks like we’re headed in the right direction. -- JaMychal Green

On stepping up due to injured teammates:

We’ve got a lot of tentative people, but we’re starting to get that chemistry. We’re playing more as a team and starting to get a feel for one another. We’re getting back to having fun and everyone stepped up and made their shots. -- JaMychal Green

On the younger players on the team:

(Dillon) Brooks has been big for us knocking down shots, and Ivan (Rabb) came in ready and he stayed ready. He’s always in the gym working and he came in with confidence and it showed. -- JaMychal Green

On building momentum towards a third straight win:

Just continue playing together. We picked up the pace tonight and in transition. We got a lot of fast break points and we got a lot of stops when it came down to it. Just continue to move the ball and get assists and just play hard. -- JaMychal Green

Player Notes