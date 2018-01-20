Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short in New Orleans

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 111-104 Saturday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, ending a three-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies were short-handed in tonight's matchup, with six players unavailable to play due to illnesses or injuries. Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden provided a spark off the bench as he led all scorers with a career-high 31 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3P, 4-4 FT). Marc Gasol added 16 points and a team-high seven assists. Tyreke Evans also contributed 12 points and six assists.

The Grizzlies grinded their way back from a 21-point first half deficit with a 16-2 run to cut the lead to one (61-60) in the first 3:45 of the third period. Memphis was 9-of-14 (.643) from beyond the arc in the third quarter alone, setting a new franchise record for threes made in any quarter. However, the Pelicans outshot the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter, shooting 11-18 (.611) to the Grizzlies' 8-20 (.400).

The Pelicans held a significant advantage from the charity stripe making 26 of their 32 attempts while the Grizzlies made 15 free throws on only 16 attempts.

Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins all finished with at least 20 points apiece for the eighth time this season for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday finished with a team-high 27 points (10-19 FG, 6-6 FT) and eight assists. DeMarcus Cousins added 24 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Davis scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Team Quotes

On how Memphis got back into the game:

I can't say enough positive things about what our guys did tonight. They competed against all odds, all circumstances, and when things did not go our way, we didn't hang our heads. If you look at the free throw line disparity 32-16, our guys didn't stop competing. Our guys continued to battle, continued to fight, and that is the makeup of this group. You really have to give our guys credit, playing short-handed, out of position, finding out this afternoon we have no offense and no time to practice an offense…but we just decided it wasn't going to be an easy night for the other side when it very well could have been after getting down in the first half. Again, nothing but a lot of respect and a lot of credit to our guys for their makeup and fortitude. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On what he saw from Wayne Selden:

Tonight I think he was aggressive, but at the same time he took what the defense gave him. He took the catch and shoot when available instead of putting the ball down and trying to make a more difficult play. The confidence is there especially when everything is going in like it was tonight. He took advantage of his opportunities and took advantage of what the defense gave him. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the keys to making a comeback in second half:

For one, we got closer when we started playing better defense and communicating. We started playing more with the pass and not over-dribble as much. Obviously, we didn't have as many ball handlers out there, so we had to play more with the pass. Guys start to see it. We were able to run a lot more. That allowed us to get stops and run and get to our offense a lot faster and not allow their length to affect our close down as much. -- Marc Gasol

On Wayne Selden's performance tonight:

He didn't rush it. I liked that he took the shot that he had to take. He drove when he had to drive. He enforced the issue. Obviously, the guy comes with rhythm. I admire that confidence sometimes. You don't have that early on when you are coming back from a long period of just being on the sideline. I think just finding his rhythm and trusting him. We need him. He is a multiple guy - he can drive, he can shoot it, he can make a play. He is a really good defender with great size. All good things. So the more we have him on the floor, the better for us. -- Marc Gasol

On how he got into a good offensive rhythm:

I knew my minutes would go up a little bit tonight after being on minute restrictions a little bit, and I just wanted to come out and be aggressive. -- Wayne Selden

On his approach to coming back from injury:

Just trying to get my feet under me. Trying to get into the flow of games and just go with the flow of games. Pretty much just try to get back fully comfortable. -- Wayne Selden

On his confidence level:

My confidence level never really takes too many dives or anything like that. I try to stay even keel through it all, just trying to get better every game. -- Wayne Selden

