Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Timberwolves on the second night of back to back

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-94, splitting their back-to-back contests after winning their home finale versus the Pistons Sunday.

The Grizzlies grabbed their largest lead of the contest in the opening quarter. After being tied at 14 apiece, Memphis went on a 10-0 run to lead 24-14 with 1:50 to go in the period. However, with the Grizzlies holding a nine-point lead with 9:02 to play in the first half, the Timberwolves clawed back behind a 15-0 run over the next 3:33 to give them a six-point lead (43-37). Minnesota held a three-point advantage at the half (56-53).

Minnesota reached their largest lead of the game in the closing 1:19 amidst a 13-2 run down the stretch from the Timberwolves.

The short-handed Grizzlies only had nine available players in tonight’s matchup. Ben McLemore led the Grizzlies with 18 points (8-15 FG) and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 15 points (5-15 FG, 5-6 FT). Ivan Rabb (6-8 FG) and MarShon Brooks (4-16 FG, 2-4 3P) added 14 points apiece while Rabb grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Memphis was outrebounded 52-35 in the contest.

Jeff Teague and Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 24 points apiece. Teague (9-19 FG, 5-5 FT) scored 18 of his 24 points in the third quarter alone. Towns (11-14 FG) added a game-high 18 rebounds as he notched his league-leading 67th double-double of the season, the most in the NBA since Dwight Howard (69, 08-09). Jimmy Butler scored 15 points (3-8 FG, 9-11 FT).

Next Game

The Grizzlies conclude the 2017-18 season while looking to end a four-game road losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Team Quotes

On tanking…

I mean every time they step on the floor they compete to win and that’s the sign of what you want in your program. Everybody from the outside can say whatever they want to say, that’s just a distraction. You step on the court every night… It’s disrespectful to say those guys are tanking and trying to lose because those guys that are on the floor every night have something to prove. Whether it’s here, whether it’s somewhere else, if it’s another team, you know, these guys want to stick. They want to be a part of the NBA so every single night they’re giving their best effort. So, you’ve got to give those guys that are on the court more respect than I think people give them credit for because any opportunity they have to compete they go out and they try to compete to win games. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Jimmy Butler…

I mean he’s a guy who’s been there, done that. And these moments when they’re pressure packed, he’s been able to rise to the occasion. Not only with his ability on the court but his leadership and motivational skills. You watch him, he was on the court and when he was walking off the court on substitutions he was egging his guys on, getting them to go and play hard and compete. So, you know that leadership and the intangibles are invaluable for a younger group. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the first half…

Aggressively, (we) played as one, moved the ball, shared the ball and things like that. We went out there with no fear, just go out there playing together and we was like we’re going to go out there and compete as a team and that’s what we did. We fought for 48 minutes. I mean, we didn’t get the win but we fought for 48 minutes. -- Ben Mclemore

On the experience for young players…

It’s always great to get this opportunity to work on your game, get that exposure as well. Just continuing each and every day to work on your game and learn the game of basketball and things like that. -- Ben Mclemore

On young guys getting opportunities with other players out…

Just playing hard, going out there and playing hard. Making them work for everything, fighting. They’re a deep team and they got ahead of us and it was hard for us to catch up, but we ain’t going to give up, we are going to keep fighting. -- MarShon Brooks

On if playing against a team that needs the win helps them…

I mean every game is a good experience, especially for young guys just getting minutes, getting the reps, coming off the pick-and-rolls and seeing what’s there. Obviously, they are a good team, Thibodeau team, good defensive team and it’s always a good experience when you get the chance to play in the NBA. -- MarShon Brooks

Player Notes