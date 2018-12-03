Postgame Report: Grizz fall at home to Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-103 on Monday night at FedExForum, dropping their 18th straight contest.

The Grizzlies led by as many as eight in the first frame, establishing a 17-9 lead before being outscored 23-7 as the Bucks took an eight-point lead of their own to end the quarter (32-24). The Grizzlies were unable to regain a lead the remainder of the contest.

Khris Middleton led all scorers with 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3P, 4-4 FT). Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 FT). Brandon Jennings finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3P) in his Milwaukee debut and added eight rebounds and a game-high 12 assists.

The Bucks shot 58.0 percent (47-of-81 FG) from the field in the contest while the Grizzlies shot 47.2 percent (42-of-89 FG). Defensively, the Grizzlies forced twice as many turnovers as the Bucks, turning 19 turnovers into 30 points while the Bucks forced only nine turnovers for 11 points.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies outright in scoring for the 22nd time this season, finishing with 17 points (8-17 FG) and seven rebounds. Ben McLemore (6-9 FG, 3-4 3P), Jarell Martin (6-11 FG) and Dillon Brooks (7-13 FG, 2-5 3P) added 16 points each.

Key Stats of the Night

Brandon Jennings posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3P), and game highs of 12 assists and eight rebounds … Jennings signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks yesterday, March 11 and made his 2017-18 NBA season debut after playing in China (Shanxi Zhongyu) and Milwaukee’s NBA G League affiliate (Wisconsin Herd).

Key Run of the Night

After Memphis opened up a 17-9 lead with 6:54 to go in the opening frame, the Bucks closed the quarter on a 23-7 run to take an eight-point lead (32-24) into the second quarter… Milwaukee led for the remainder of the game.

Team Quotes

On the game...

I thought they did a good job of turning up their aggressiveness defensively which is one of their strengths with their length and athleticism. There were opportunities in that stretch in the first quarter where they got every loose ball which gave them the opportunity to get out on the break and the break ignites their offense. If you look at the numbers that they shot, we didn’t make it difficult enough for them. We could’ve done a better job of making things more difficult and being more disruptive defensively. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the current losing streak...

As professionals, our job is to show up every day and give our best effort. I don’t think they need to be reminded of that. Through and through, they haven’t laid down yet, and I don’t expect them too. They owe it to each other, to the fans, to everybody to continue to compete. Show up and compete every single night. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the game...

I thought that we started the game with a mindset of getting stops, playing together, with a purpose, and for some reason we lost that so fast. I don’t know if it’s insecure or selfish, it’s hard for me to pinpoint exactly what it is, but we allow other teams to take momentum of games. Obviously they shot the ball better but they were getting good looks and we didn’t shoot the ball as well from deep. I thought in the paint we did a pretty good job tonight, a better job at least. We did a good job on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) obviously, as a team, but the other guys made an impact and won the game for them. -- Marc Gasol

On what they need to fix as a team...

I don’t know. It’s not time to reflect on it and pinpoint what went wrong. I don’t think it’s one thing that went wrong, obviously it’s multiple things. But, at this point it’s irrelevant completely. It’s about finding enough guys to go to battle and win a game. And that, to me, is the only thing that matters right now. It’s to, as bad as it sounds, it’s to win a game. -- Marc Gasol

On Xavier Rathan-Mayes..

He’s determined. He’s feisty. He’s not afraid. Obviously, he’s going to make mistakes, and that’s what we’re there for, but as long as he plays with that energy and sacrifices his body defensively, I’m fine with the mistakes that he’s going to make offensively. He wants to learn and he’s trying to learn and do the right thing, so I’m a big fan of him. -- Marc Gasol

On the game...

We keep digging ourselves in a hole. We’re going to make runs, and we keep making runs, 7-0 run, 8-0 run, 9-0 run and they just put together a 5-0 run and we’re back down by 15. We can’t create these holes and try to fill them up because It’s too late. Every team is great, especially with a superstar with Giannis (Antetokounmpo). We’ve got to come right from the beginning and play as hard as we can so we can make our runs and take the leads. -- Dillon Brooks

On Giannis Antetokounmpo...

He’s only a year older than me. It shows how hard he works at his game. He understands his game and what he brings to it, and me guarding him taught me a lot about a guy who’s almost seven feet who can score around the rim. -- Dillon Brooks

On keeping a positive attitude...

We’ve got a bunch of new guys on this team so it’s not hard, especially in the NBA. My coach, my old coach, they’ve always told me the 24-hour rule. You figure out, you compile, you can get mad at the loss, but when 24 hours is up you move onto the next one. Especially in the NBA, it might be a smaller gap to be mad and sad about the game, but it’s just learning every single day. Our young guys, including myself, we can’t be making the same mistake over and over again because it’s just going to kill us every time they get a chance to. So, for the young guys, we’re getting the opportunity to play, so we’ve got to prove ourselves and keep working and focus on the details, because those little details in the pros, you’re going to get burned on it. -- Dillon Brooks

Player Notes