Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies come up short in Milwaukee, 103-110

In a nail biter game featuring 10 lead changes and 15 ties, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-103 in Milwaukee Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks in three different categories as he finished the night with 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Bucks shot over 50.0 percent from beyond the arc for the third time this season (.545) behind Khris Middleton, who would connect on four of five three-pointers and totaled 17 points on the night. Tony Snell also added 17.

Tyreke Evans completed his sixth 20-point performance of the season coming off the bench, his third game scoring 25 or more this season as he ended with 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Rookie Dillon Brooks added 19, and Gasol finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

While the Grizzlies bench continues to outscore opponents, tonight by a difference of 29 points, second-chance points on the offensive glass would make the difference as the Bucks outscored the Grizzlies 21 to 12.

The Grizzlies, who finished their five-game road trip 2-3, will play their next four at FedExForum, starting with a matchup with the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Team Quotes

On the end of the game…

You know we went back and forth. Obviously it was a very physical and tough team. We try to pride ourselves on our toughness and I didn’t think we held up our end of the bargain tonight. We were very poor at finishing quarters when we had leads. That third quarter we just didn’t come out ready to compete at the level that the game was being played at and that third quarter was the big difference in the game. -- Coach Fizdale

On Giannis Antetokounmpo…

When Giannis gets a three-point shot that is going to do everything for his game. He already is the top guy in putting up points in the paint so the further you have to go out to defend him that just becomes scary. When you have to go out 25 feet to get to him is just a matter of time. The kid works so hard, you can see it, he obviously is a worker because his game continues to improve every year and evolve. The shot is just another phase of it. The thing that I am most impressed with is his competitive will. He has a competitive spirit that very few in this league have. Every possession means so much to him and that really impresses me about a young guy that takes each possession so seriously. -- Coach Fizdale

On their inability to close out the game…

[We have] a little bit of inconsistency. Sometimes we’re surprised by some things. [We made] too many mental mistakes. Sometimes guys are on different pages. Too many of those. It’s a work in progress, it always is. It doesn’t matter how good you are, you always need to get better. There has to be a blueprint for us, for stuff like that. [We] just need to stay with it. -- Marc Gasol

On Dillon Brooks’ night and great start to his rookie season…

He’s confident. He’s not afraid to drive and make the plays. Obviously, he’s not perfect. With spacing, he gets a little carried away sometimes, and the patience. He’s shown a lot of character, poise, competitiveness, he loves the game, he loves to work and these are things that are all positive. -- Marc Gasol

On the great first half and then the slow third quarter…

We didn’t come out with the same intensity we had in the end of that first and second quarter. That goes for defensively as well, we gave up too many easy shots to them. We allowed them to get into a good rhythm and it messed up our offensive flow. We didn’t get any good looks. The ball stuck a little bit. We got a little bit too much one-on-one, and then we were playing from behind. It’s tough to win on the road when you are inconsistent. -- Mike Conley

On his struggles offensively…

It’s all mental. This game is mental. I’ve been through it, the ups and downs, and I always come out on top. It’s no different this time. I’m just going to take it day by day and keep improving. We just need to figure it out man, it’s tough. -- Mike Conley

Player Notes