Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies struggle against Heat

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Protect & Maintain Postgame Cleanup presented by ServiceMaster

MEMvMIA: Grind City Rewind 12.11.17

Grind City Media discusses the loss the to the Heat.

MEMvMIA: Playlist 12.11.17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
MEMvMIA: Grind City Rewind 12.11.17
Now Playing

MEMvMIA: Grind City Rewind 12.11.17

Grind City Media discusses the loss the to the Heat.
Dec 12, 2017  |  03:02
MEMvMIA: Gasol postgame 12.11.17
Now Playing

MEMvMIA: Gasol postgame 12.11.17

Marc Gasol shares his thoughts on the loss and the team's situation.
Dec 11, 2017  |  12:51
Harrison gets hot against the Heat
Now Playing

Harrison gets hot against the Heat

Andrew Harrison nets 16 points and four assists against Miami.
Dec 11, 2017  |  01:00
Grizzlies vs. Heat highlights 12.11.17
Now Playing

Grizzlies vs. Heat highlights 12.11.17

See the highlights from the matchup against Miami.
Dec 11, 2017  |  01:40
MEMvMIA: Coach Bickerstaff postgame 12.11.17
Now Playing

MEMvMIA: Coach Bickerstaff postgame 12.11.17

Coach Bickerstaff breaks down the loss to the Heat at home.
Dec 11, 2017  |  09:23
Parsons assists Gasol
Now Playing

Parsons assists Gasol

Chandler Parsons sets Gasol up for an easy slam.
Dec 11, 2017  |  00:08
Chandler Parsons slams on the break
Now Playing

Chandler Parsons slams on the break

The Grizzlies come up with stop and Parsons throws down a one-handed slam in transition.
Dec 11, 2017  |  00:10
DD cleans the glass
Now Playing

DD cleans the glass

Deyonta Davis cleans up a miss from Evans with a putback dunk.
Dec 11, 2017  |  00:09
MEMvMIA: Game Day Live 12.11.17
Now Playing

MEMvMIA: Game Day Live 12.11.17

Watch Grizzlies Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Eric Hasseltine, TV sideline reporter Rob Fischer and Grind City Media's Michael Wallace as they discuss everything you need to know before heading to FedExForum.
Dec 11, 2017  |  14:34
MEMvMIA: Mike Check Minute 12.11.17
Now Playing

MEMvMIA: Mike Check Minute 12.11.17

Michael Wallace talks about the significance of the upcoming match against the Heat.
Dec 11, 2017  |  01:30
12.11.17 Mario Chalmers media availability
Now Playing

12.11.17 Mario Chalmers media availability

Guard Mario Chalmers speaks to the media about his playing days in Miami and offers words of support for Keaton Jones.
Dec 11, 2017  |  02:29
12.11.17 Coach Bickerstaff media availability
Now Playing

12.11.17 Coach Bickerstaff media availability

Coach Bickerstaff speaks on the team building momentum, playing consistent throughout all 4 quarters and previews tonight's matchup against the Heat.
Dec 11, 2017  |  04:05
12.11.17 Chandler Parsons media availability
Now Playing

12.11.17 Chandler Parsons media availability

Parsons talks about the importance of valuing leads when the team gets up early in the game and touches on using his platform to connect with Keaton Jones and speak about bullying.
Dec 11, 2017  |  02:35

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies struggle against Heat

Posted: Dec 11, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Miami Heat 107-82 on Monday night at FedExForum.

The first half featured three lead changes and was tied seven times with both teams unable to pull away with a double digit lead. However, with 4:11 left in the third quarter, the Heat closed the period on an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 70-60. Dropping their third-straight game, Memphis would be unable to cut the deficit back to single-digits for the remainder of the contest.

Marc Gasol finished with 19 points, leading the Grizzlies in scoring for his ninth time this season. Andrew Harrison posted a season-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting (2-2 3P), while Tyreke Evans (11 points) and JaMychal Green (10 points) both scored in double figures.

In the fourth quarter alone, the Heat outscored the Grizzlies 37-22, shooting 11-of-14 (.786) from the field and 8-of-9 from beyond the arc (.889), while the Grizzlies shot only 7-of-20 (.350) from the field and 2-of-8 (.250) from three-point range.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 19 points and five assists. Josh Richardson added 17 points, while Bam Adebayo (14 points), Tyler Johnson (14 points) and Wayne Ellington (12 points) all scored in double figures coming off the bench.

Next Game

The Grizzlies now travel to Washington where they will face the Wizards for the first time this season Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Key Stats of the Night

  • The Heat outscored the Grizzlies 37-22 in the fourth quarter while shooting 8-of-9 (.889) from three-point range and 11-of-14 (.786) overall, marking an opponent season-high in any quarter for field goal percentage.

Key Run of the Night

  • Leading 59-58 with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, the Heat closed the period on a 11-2 run to extend the lead to 10.

Grizzlies vs. Heat photos 12.11.17

December 11, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On whether the offensive struggles are coming from the defensive struggles
We can get into offensively; we’ve had some really good quarters recently. Toronto, Oklahoma City, both of those games we had really good offensive quarters. But again, you have to play with a certain conviction in order to be successful in this league and the pace of what we are doing, the speed of which we cut, the level of execution. Tonight it just wasn’t there. Every one of us has to look in the mirror, wake up tomorrow and figure out what our choice is going to be.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On where the change has to come from
You lose a game like we lost Saturday night, and you start to have questions and you start to have doubts. And when you put yourself in that position, those doubts creep in and you react one way or another. You either pull your pants up a little tighter and fight a little harder, or you allow those doubts to become weights on your shoulder and everything you do becomes harder, everything you do becomes slower and it’s like playing in quicksand. Tonight that’s where we were. Again, I look at where we were and the way that we played back-to-back Friday and Saturday, and there were a ton of positives there. Tonight we gave into those doubts.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
On whether or not he has confidence that the team will turn their season around
Yeah, there’s no doubt in my mind. It’s going to be hard. That’s the thing that everyone needs to embrace. It’s not going to be easy. There are going to be times like this, and again, it’s the decisions that we make as individuals in moments like this that define who we are. I have no doubt in the character in that group in the locker room. None whatsoever. So, we will bounce back, we will figure it out and we will be the team that we set out to be.
-- Coach Bickerstaff
See what Coach Bickerstaff had to say after the game.
On when it’s time to have a talk with teammates
We already had those, but I don’t think talk does much, it’s doing. I always believe that talk is great and we’re all going to say the right things and we can sit down and sing Kumbaya, but it’s more about grabbing it and taking ownership of the things we have to do—each and every one of us. I have to do a better job. Whatever the point guard is, guard three men, four men. The bench has to figure out how to play together more consistently, and we all do as a team. It starts with every single one of us doing our job every single time. Then we can figure whether we’re right or wrong, but until we do that, it’s going to be hard.
-- Marc Gasol
On if he feels like losing is bothering everyone else as much as it is him
I couldn’t tell you that. Everybody has to look in the mirror and as a man you have to take it personally because wearing this jersey means a lot. I think that they see it through all this how many fans show up and support. Before the game, we see it. Before we run on the court [we see] how many fans are gathered right there beside the {Courtside Club]. They see it. They feel the support. I’m sure when they go to grocery shopping, or maybe they don’t grocery shop, when they go eat somewhere, I’m sure they really feel the support from the fans and if they don’t do it for themselves, they should do it for the fans.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Andrew Harrison posted a season-high 16 points and 5-of-6 shooting (2-2 3P) to go with four assists.
  • Tyreke Evans played his 500th career game tonight and finished with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.
  • Marc Gasol (19 points) led the Grizzlies in scoring for the ninth time this season.
  • Goran Dragic (19 points) led the Heat in scoring for the 11th time this season while also posting five rebounds and five assists.
  • Josh Richardson scored 17 points and shot 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Upcoming Home games

Related Content