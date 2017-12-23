Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies earn win over Clippers

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. In their final home contest of the calendar year, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 115-112 Saturday night at FedExForum.

Tyreke Evans posted 30 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, his third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Marc Gasol recorded 17 points and 15 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season. James Ennis III had 14 points off the bench, one shy of a season high.

Austin Rivers led all scorers with a career-high 38 points one night after scoring 36 in a win at Houston. Lou Williams added 36 points off the bench, as the two became the first duo to score at least 35 points in the same regular season game against the Grizzlies since Gilbert Arenas (37 points) and Antawn Jamison (35 points) did it on Feb. 27, 2006 – a 108-98 Grizzlies win.

With neither team reaching a double-digit advantage through two quarters, the Grizzlies trailed 37-43 with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter before going on their biggest run of the contest, outscoring the Clippers 13-6 over the next 3:52 to give them 53-49 edge and the edge they would maintain the rest of the game.

Los Angeles would pull within three with 1:02 remaining after trailing as many as 16 behind a 15-3 rally late in the fourth-quarter that made for a nail-biting finish. Evans steal on the Clippers’ final possession put an end to Memphis’ three-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies’ 115 points were a season high, and Memphis improved to 2-0 in the season series with Los Angeles.

Next Game

The Grizzlies begin a five-game road trip starting in Phoenix when they take on the Suns Tuesday, December 26. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

The Grizzlies owned a 15-6 advantage on the offensive boards and as a result scored 20 second chance points to Los Angeles’ six.

Key Run of the Night

Memphis scored nine straight points to stretch a three-point lead (77-74) into a 12-point advantage (86-74) with 2:27 left in the third quarter. The Grizzlies led by 15 (112-97) with 4:00 remaining in the game before the Clippers used a 15-3 run to pull within three (115-112) with 1:00 on the clock. Los Angeles had a chance to tie on the game’s final possession before Tyreke Evans stole the ball with a half-second left.

Grizzlies vs Clippers photos 12.23.17 December 23, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Deyonta Davis #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies rebounds the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies rebounds the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the bal during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies talks with the media after the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on December 23, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On tonight’s win:

You take the win anyway that you can. We got to be better in those moments, though. I take responsibility for that. We had things that were working and we still need to play with that speed that we’re playing with. We slowed it down, bled that clock out, and by the time we got the opportunity to take shots, it was deep in the shot clock and we didn’t get the action that that we wanted and I take responsibility for that. We have to be better in those moments, play with more pace, not be in a hurry, but rather execute our stuff with a higher speed. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Ben McLemore and Mario Chalmers being out of tonight’s game:

In these seasons everyone is going to get a shot and for everyone to get a shot, there is going to be nights where someone doesn’t. Tonight it was those two guys, but every time I looked over there those two guys were cheering on their teammates. They were pushing for them and pulling for the team and that’s the type of guys they are. They’re unselfish guys. Kobi [Simmons] has earned an opportunity and when one guy gets an opportunity it means that someone else isn’t. It’s a matter f being a professional and being a quality human being and those two guys are. Obviously, they want to play, but they took it well and supported their teammates. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On things to build off of after winning the game:

28 assists. I think that’s something that’s remarkable even though we missed a lot of shots. I thought that we got to the paint. We made the extra pass. I missed a lot of wide open looks… I think maybe 33 if I would’ve shot the ball like I normally would. That’s something that builds on offensively. Obviously, we can do a better job of not allowing the other team to slow us down at the end. Obviously, we’re playing with the clock and the advantage, and we’re not used to that situation this year. We’re still learning a lot of things, obviously defensively. Those last possessions we allowed Lou Williams to go to his left hand, something that we know he’s good at and he’s looking for; something I think we can also learn from. I can also be higher on pick-and-rolls. It’s a learning process, but it’s a lot less painful when you win. -- Marc Gasol

On playing with a hurt hip:

It’s the left hip, and the left ankle, obviously. It’s like the balanced leg, but it was totally worth it playing through it. I wasn’t sure today when I woke up. I wasn’t sure I was going to play. Driving to the game, obviously I wasn’t sure. Thankfully, we have a great medical staff that got me ready and going and warming up to help these guys. That’s all I wanted to do, just help these guys and get a win. We need this. We need wins, and we need home wins and something to build on. In Phoenix I couldn’t get through it. It was a lot tougher. Tonight, even though I didn’t play great it was worth it, because we won. -- Marc Gasol

On being comfortable playing on an NBA court:

Very comfortable. I come in and do my job: simple play, simple pass, simple moving, things like that. I just come in and do my job and bring energy on defense. -- Kobi Simmons

On the team helping him get acclimated to the speed of the game:

Just communicating with me, mainly the guards and mainly Marc (Gasol). Just communicating with me, and just honoring the calls when calls are being made, and just staying locked in. Things like that. -- Kobi Simmons

Player Notes