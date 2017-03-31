Grizz roll past Mavs, clinch seventh consecutive playoff berth

The Memphis Grizzlies clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth, the third-longest active streak in the NBA, by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 99-90 Friday night at FedExForum.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points and six assists. Conley has recorded 22-or-more points in his past five games and is averaging 23.7 points per game this month, the highest average for a calendar month in his career.

The Grizzlies torched the nets early in the game. Having already shattered their previous season record (620) for three-pointers made in a single season, with their 11th three-point field goal of the night, Memphis has now made 705 shots from beyond the arc this season. The Grizzlies have now recorded 37 games with 10-or-more three pointers made.

Troy Daniels was a big reason for Memphis’ success from beyond the arc, recording 12 of his 21 points in the first half, all on four three-pointers. Shooting 7-of-12 from three-point range, Daniels posted his sixth game of the season with 20-or-more points and tied a season-high in three-point field goals made. Daniels has now made 122 three-pointers off the bench this season, passing Mike Miller’s single-season franchise record of 121 off the bench which Miller set in 2005-06.

With 22 points and 12 rebounds, Zach Randolph recorded his 19th double-double of the season and his 18th off the bench.

Memphis outscored the Mavericks 34-15 in the second quarter, holding Dallas to only 2-of-18 shooting from the field. At the start of the second period, Memphis went on a 16-2 run over the first 5:03 to extend the lead to 16. The Grizzlies would lead the rest of the way.

Dirk Nowitzki recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Nowitzki (1,389) also tied Reggie Miller for ninth in the NBA for most career games played. Five other Mavericks players scored in double figures with Wesley Matthews and J.J. Barea also recording a team-high 13 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies hit the road for the final road trip of the regular season and will take on the Los Angeles Lakers this Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Staples Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to catch all the Grizzlies action.

Key Stat of the Night

The Grizzlies outscored the Mavericks 34-15 in the second quarter, holding the Mavericks to just 2-of-18 (.111) from the field, marking a season low for any quarter for both Dallas and any Grizzlies opponent. Eleven of the Mavericks’ 15 points came from the free throw line and the team shot 0-of-9 from three-point range in the period.

Key Run of the Night

The Grizzlies went on a 16-2 run over the first 5:03 of the second quarter, extending the lead to 16 after leading by just two after the first period.

Team Quotes

On what Zach Randolph means to the team You saw it tonight. He was not going to let us lose this game. His second effort, his commitment to defending, challenging shots and obviously the scoring speaks for itself. In the huddles, in everything, he was unbelievable. I got away from what I like when I started him because he’s just so good for us off the bench. I can’t make that mistake again. I really have to keep him there. He’s a real problem for most teams. I was really happy with Zach tonight. -- Coach Fizdale

On clinching their seventh consecutive playoff berth I was glad I got that monkey off my back. I don’t want to be the first coach to not make the playoff in six years. That part is really great. I just feel good for them. They worked really hard for this. We have been through adversity, but every team does. Our road isn’t really any more rough than anyone else’s, but I just know we have gone through our fair share of adversity. This team has really held tight and battled through some really tough games. There were moments during the season when there was a lot of doubt, and that’s what creeps in through different times. My leadership really stepped up when we needed it the most, and I’m really proud of those guys. -- Coach Fizdale

On the Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter match-up They are two extremely competitive guys who are both on their way to the Hall-of-Fame. You get them in a mano-y-mano battle 20 years from now, it would still be the same thing. They would still be clashing. It might be slower but they would be clashing. Both of those guys are going to the Hall-of-Fame, and Vince really stepped to the challenge tonight against Dirk as he guarded hard against him. Dirk, he is still a pain in the butt. I went back and watched him from the last time we played against him, and he had us running circles because of all his different abilities. I really commend Vince and the team for at least making it tough on them. -- Coach Fizdale

On breaking Mike Miller’s record tonight It meant a lot. Mike Miller is a great player and a great shooter. He might even shoot me a text or a tweet and say, ‘You got my record, young fella,” but I don’t play to break records. I just go out there and do what I can, and I was fortunate enough to break his record. -- Troy Daniels

On blocking Dirk Nowitzki He just looked at me and smiled. Everyone gets blocked. It’s just one of those things. I think I even surprised myself as well. -- Vince Carter

On clinching a playoff berth It’s definitely great to have it in our pocket. We just don’t want to get comfortable and complacent right now. When you’re going into the playoffs, you want to play your best basketball and have everybody on the same page. From here on out, I think now we can just fine tune some things and get our younger guys ready to play in the second part of the second season. With it being the first time for them in the atmosphere, games like OKC will be a playoff like atmosphere, so we’re just preparing those guys and preparing ourselves for that. We won’t have Marc [Gasol] and JaMychal [Green] so this is a great opportunity for them to get some minutes and get comfortable… There’s nothing like the playoffs until you’re playing in it. Practice runs are practice runs. -- Vince Carter

