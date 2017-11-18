Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies split season series with Rockets

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. In their final matchup of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 105-83 on Saturday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies and Rockets split the season series 2-2, marking the fifth consecutive season the two teams have split the series.

Memphis struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on only seven of their 23 attempts (25.9 percent) while Houston outscored the Grizzlies from three-point range, making 18 of their 43 attempts (41.9 percent).

In his first start this season, Chandler Parsons finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol also scored in double figures adding 15 points each.

The Grizzlies struggled to connect overall shooting only 36.0 percent from the field and were held to only 25.6 percent in the second half alone.

Four Rockets starters scored in double figures. James Harden led the way for Houston finishing with 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Clint Capela recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Ryan Anderson also contributed 13 while Chris Paul put up 17 points in 24 minutes.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum for all the action, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Key Stats of the Night

Houston knocked down 18 three-point attempts on 43 attempts (41.9 percent) while the Grizzlies hit just seven on 27 tries (25.9 percent).

Memphis shot just 36.0 percent from the field overall and just 25.6 percent in the second half.

Key Runs of the Night

Memphis used a 15-0 run to pull within two points (51-49) with 2:23 left in the second quarter, but Houston answered with an 8-0 run to reclaim a double-digit lead and entered halftime with a nine-point advantage (59-50).

After the Grizzlies opened the final frame with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to nine (83-72) with 10:16 remaining, Houston responded with a 16-4 run over the next 4:57 to push their lead up to 21, their largest of the game to that point.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets photos 11.18.17 November 18, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a lay up against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets jump for possession during the opening tip-off on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes up for a dunk against the Houston Rockets on November 18, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On shooting 26 percent in the 2nd half

It’s just a weird thing with our team. It’s like I emphasize one thing really strong then something else goes sideways. We couldn’t get organized in the basic sets that we run, for whatever reason. I know a couple of the guys that are just getting back are running around with their heads cut off a little bit. We just couldn’t get organized. I thought our defense got better in the second half after that first quarter. But for whatever reason our defense was just out of whack. -- Coach Fizdale

On the importance of mental stability while being in a rut

It starts with me. I’ll lead the way in that and making sure we are resilient, together, and connected. This is the NBA, teams go through runs and ruts. This is not my first rut and a few of those guys have been in some ruts themselves. We’ll ban together, we’ll stay together, we’ll keep working on our game, and getting better. The guys that are coming back will keep finding their legs and their rhythm. Obviously what Ben (McLemore) went through just now, he’s pretty out of rhythm because he’s a much better shooter than that. But we’ll get it. I really believe that. I’m going to keep hammering home our details, our fundamentals, rhythm, and timing. I think we’ll get there. -- Coach Fizdale

On starting Chandler Parson

The thing I was thinking was without Mike (Conley) we need to figure out a way that we can put our best players on the floor. At the same time, the hard part is trying to make sure I can maximize Chandler’s minutes within what he can play. So it was tough starting him because he sits a long time between stretches. You don’t want to play a guy three to four minute stretches and three blocks so it’s tough when you’ve got to only play him in two stretches. I thought he played well. I thought he looked good tonight. He just looks like he’s getting stronger and stronger. But at the same time, without Mike, I just feel like we’ve got to really figure out something, jump it up and get groups on the floor that we can consistently maintain with because right now that’s the struggle. We have a group on the floor, they’re playing great, then we start getting into our rotation then we get smacked. By the time I can get those guys back in, they’re fighting back. You saw that, we kept fighting back, kept fighting back, then we get smacked again. Although frustrating, I understand it. I will not excuse it. We’ll just keep working at it. -- Coach Fizdale

On playing a full-strength Houston Rockets without Mike Conley

It was tough. We do need our leader out there. He makes everything happen for us, but like Coach (Fizdale) says, somebody else has to step up. We had a good defensive stance at the end there, but we made too many mistakes going on the screen, leaving them open for threes, and just leaving shooters open. We’ve just got to do a better job. -- JaMychal Green

On the changing rotations

We’ve got so many players coming in and out, that we can’t really get that chemistry to see what our team at full strength would be. We’re still trying to put some pieces together, and like Coach (Fizdale) says, second team just has to find their chemistry. We’ve got to find some pieces that work together and go forward from there. -- JaMychal Green

On the problems with the team

There’s a few of them, obviously. I think selfishness, but I don’t want to think it’s in a bad way. I don’t think guys are being selfish intentionally, but definitely thinking too much, or they’re allowed to think too much on themselves than on the team. We’ve got to get stops as a team. We’ve got to get good shots as a team. If we don’t do that, it’s a ripple effect that’s just hard to stop. You allow some things to happen, and it’s just hard. Different doesn’t work if it’s four out of five guys, or three, or most of the time it’s two, but sometimes it’s three, sometimes it’s four. Sometimes it’s five guys and we get stops for maybe 10, 12 minutes, but it’s not enough. It’s not enough and it’s not consistent. So, it’s going to be really hard to win consistently. -- Marc Gasol

On trying to maintain positivity

I went to the back and I stood there for 20 minutes trying to think of what to say to you guys. The only thing I can say is I apologize because that’s not what our fans are used to seeing and we’ve got to figure it out. The only way I know how to do that is working, getting back to work, helping the players. There’s a lot of new guys that haven’t been a part of this, but it’s the mindset that we’ve always had, the accountability that we’ve always had, the mindset of one-on-one challenge and trusting the guy behind you. That right now is not there and that’s the hardest part for me to swallow, the trust. You can deal with guys not knowing yet, but you want to see moving ahead, which I don’t do often, and you’ve got to at least have the mindset of trying to learn and being team first and executing single plays. -- Marc Gasol

Player Notes