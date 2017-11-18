MEMvHOU: Grind City Rewind 11.18.17
Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies split season series with Rockets
The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. In their final matchup of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 105-83 on Saturday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies and Rockets split the season series 2-2, marking the fifth consecutive season the two teams have split the series.
Memphis struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on only seven of their 23 attempts (25.9 percent) while Houston outscored the Grizzlies from three-point range, making 18 of their 43 attempts (41.9 percent).
In his first start this season, Chandler Parsons finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol also scored in double figures adding 15 points each.
The Grizzlies struggled to connect overall shooting only 36.0 percent from the field and were held to only 25.6 percent in the second half alone.
Four Rockets starters scored in double figures. James Harden led the way for Houston finishing with 29 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Clint Capela recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Ryan Anderson also contributed 13 while Chris Paul put up 17 points in 24 minutes.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to FedExForum for all the action, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Key Stats of the Night
- Houston knocked down 18 three-point attempts on 43 attempts (41.9 percent) while the Grizzlies hit just seven on 27 tries (25.9 percent).
- Memphis shot just 36.0 percent from the field overall and just 25.6 percent in the second half.
Key Runs of the Night
- Memphis used a 15-0 run to pull within two points (51-49) with 2:23 left in the second quarter, but Houston answered with an 8-0 run to reclaim a double-digit lead and entered halftime with a nine-point advantage (59-50).
- After the Grizzlies opened the final frame with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to nine (83-72) with 10:16 remaining, Houston responded with a 16-4 run over the next 4:57 to push their lead up to 21, their largest of the game to that point.
Team Quotes
On shooting 26 percent in the 2nd half
It’s just a weird thing with our team. It’s like I emphasize one thing really strong then something else goes sideways. We couldn’t get organized in the basic sets that we run, for whatever reason. I know a couple of the guys that are just getting back are running around with their heads cut off a little bit. We just couldn’t get organized. I thought our defense got better in the second half after that first quarter. But for whatever reason our defense was just out of whack.-- Coach Fizdale
On the importance of mental stability while being in a rut
It starts with me. I’ll lead the way in that and making sure we are resilient, together, and connected. This is the NBA, teams go through runs and ruts. This is not my first rut and a few of those guys have been in some ruts themselves. We’ll ban together, we’ll stay together, we’ll keep working on our game, and getting better. The guys that are coming back will keep finding their legs and their rhythm. Obviously what Ben (McLemore) went through just now, he’s pretty out of rhythm because he’s a much better shooter than that. But we’ll get it. I really believe that. I’m going to keep hammering home our details, our fundamentals, rhythm, and timing. I think we’ll get there.-- Coach Fizdale
On starting Chandler Parson
The thing I was thinking was without Mike (Conley) we need to figure out a way that we can put our best players on the floor. At the same time, the hard part is trying to make sure I can maximize Chandler’s minutes within what he can play. So it was tough starting him because he sits a long time between stretches. You don’t want to play a guy three to four minute stretches and three blocks so it’s tough when you’ve got to only play him in two stretches. I thought he played well. I thought he looked good tonight. He just looks like he’s getting stronger and stronger. But at the same time, without Mike, I just feel like we’ve got to really figure out something, jump it up and get groups on the floor that we can consistently maintain with because right now that’s the struggle. We have a group on the floor, they’re playing great, then we start getting into our rotation then we get smacked. By the time I can get those guys back in, they’re fighting back. You saw that, we kept fighting back, kept fighting back, then we get smacked again. Although frustrating, I understand it. I will not excuse it. We’ll just keep working at it.-- Coach Fizdale
On playing a full-strength Houston Rockets without Mike Conley
It was tough. We do need our leader out there. He makes everything happen for us, but like Coach (Fizdale) says, somebody else has to step up. We had a good defensive stance at the end there, but we made too many mistakes going on the screen, leaving them open for threes, and just leaving shooters open. We’ve just got to do a better job.-- JaMychal Green
On the changing rotations
We’ve got so many players coming in and out, that we can’t really get that chemistry to see what our team at full strength would be. We’re still trying to put some pieces together, and like Coach (Fizdale) says, second team just has to find their chemistry. We’ve got to find some pieces that work together and go forward from there.-- JaMychal Green
On the problems with the team
There’s a few of them, obviously. I think selfishness, but I don’t want to think it’s in a bad way. I don’t think guys are being selfish intentionally, but definitely thinking too much, or they’re allowed to think too much on themselves than on the team. We’ve got to get stops as a team. We’ve got to get good shots as a team. If we don’t do that, it’s a ripple effect that’s just hard to stop. You allow some things to happen, and it’s just hard. Different doesn’t work if it’s four out of five guys, or three, or most of the time it’s two, but sometimes it’s three, sometimes it’s four. Sometimes it’s five guys and we get stops for maybe 10, 12 minutes, but it’s not enough. It’s not enough and it’s not consistent. So, it’s going to be really hard to win consistently.-- Marc Gasol
On trying to maintain positivity
I went to the back and I stood there for 20 minutes trying to think of what to say to you guys. The only thing I can say is I apologize because that’s not what our fans are used to seeing and we’ve got to figure it out. The only way I know how to do that is working, getting back to work, helping the players. There’s a lot of new guys that haven’t been a part of this, but it’s the mindset that we’ve always had, the accountability that we’ve always had, the mindset of one-on-one challenge and trusting the guy behind you. That right now is not there and that’s the hardest part for me to swallow, the trust. You can deal with guys not knowing yet, but you want to see moving ahead, which I don’t do often, and you’ve got to at least have the mindset of trying to learn and being team first and executing single plays.-- Marc Gasol
Player Notes
- Chandler Parsons scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. In two home games against Houston this season, Parsons averaged 20.5 points and shot 16-of-20 (.800) from the field, including 7-of-10 (.700) from three-point range.
- JaMychal Green scored 15 points (6-8 FG) and grabbed six boards in his second game back from injury.
- Marc Gasol (15 points, nine rebounds) fell one rebound shy of his eighth double-double of the season.
- James Harden led the Rockets in scoring (29 points) and assists (seven) to go with five rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from three-point range.
- Ryan Anderson (13 points) shot 10-of-16 from three-point range in his two games at FedExForum this season, including 3-of-5 tonight.
- Clint Capela (17 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks) recorded his 11th double-double of the season (fourth straight).