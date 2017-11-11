Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fall to Rockets, 99-111

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEM@HOU: Ben McLemore postgame 11.11.17

Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore talks about working off the rust after playing 18 minutes in his season debut in Saturday’s loss to Houston.

MEM@HOU: playlist 11.11.17

MEM@HOU: Ben McLemore postgame 11.11.17
MEM@HOU: Ben McLemore postgame 11.11.17

Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore talks about working off the rust after playing 18 minutes in his season debut in Saturday’s loss to Houston.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:15
MEM@HOU: Mike Conley postgame 11.11.17
MEM@HOU: Mike Conley postgame 11.11.17

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley says after Saturday’s loss to Houston that it will be a challenge to work players returning from injury into the rotation, but the team must try to maintain a rhythm.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:47
Grizzlies @ Rockets highlights 11.11.17
Grizzlies @ Rockets highlights 11.11.17

Take a look at the highlights from the Grizzlies match against the Rockets in Houston.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:36
Evans drops 22 points on Rockets
Evans drops 22 points on Rockets

Tyreke Evans scores 22 point off the bench against the Rockets Saturday night.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:13
Ennis streaks down court for the dunk
Ennis streaks down court for the dunk

James Ennis beats the defense on the fast break for a two-handed dunk.
Nov 11, 2017  |  00:07
Gasol destroys the rim
Gasol destroys the rim

Marc Gasol slams over Capela after flying past Harden at the elbow.
Nov 11, 2017  |  00:10
Martin rocks the rim
Martin rocks the rim

Jarell Martin flies down the lane after a dish from Mike Conley to quiet fans at the Toyota Center.
Nov 11, 2017  |  00:10
Evans behind the back against Harden
Evans behind the back against Harden

Tyreke Evans puts the moves on James Harden during the fast break after the McLemore steal.
Nov 11, 2017  |  00:16
MEM@HOU MikeCheck Minute 11.11.17
MEM@HOU MikeCheck Minute 11.11.17

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace breaks down Ben McLemore's long awaited Grizzlies' debut ahead of tonight's upcoming match against the Rockets in Houston.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:05
MEM@HOU: Coach Fizdale media availability 11.11.17
MEM@HOU: Coach Fizdale media availability 11.11.17

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale discusses how he anticipates handling the rotation options in Houston tonight now that Ben McLemore is back from offseason foot surgery.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:51
MEM@HOU: Ben McLemore media availability 11.11.17
MEM@HOU: Ben McLemore media availability 11.11.17

Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore says his workouts in advance of tonight’s debut in Houston have been great, and he looks forward to improving his game-night conditioning level after recovering from foot surgery.
Nov 11, 2017  |  01:05

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies fall to Rockets, 99-111

Posted: Nov 11, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 111-96 at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

Tyreke Evans recorded his fifth 20-point performance off the bench as he led the Grizzlies with 22 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Gasol added 15 points and Conley finished with 12.

James Harden, who was held to 21 points per game in his first two matchups with the Grizzlies, led all scorers with 38 points. Eric Gordon had 26, as the two combined for 64 points on 23-of-41 shooting (12-25 from three-point range).

In the third matchup between the teams already this season, the Rockets jumped out to a 28-10 lead to start the game. The Grizzlies scored eight straight to trim the deficit to five points in the second quarter, but the Rockets responded by scoring nine straight to rebuild their lead back to 14.

The Rockets would maintain their lead in the second half as they ended the third quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 23-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Houston led by at least 13 points for the remainder of the game.

The Grizzlies won their first two meetings against Houston this season, holding the Rockets to 90 and 89 points, the lowest single-game totals in the Mike D’Antoni era, and remain the only team to hold the Rockets to under 100 points this season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies complete their five-game road series in Milwaukee when they take on the Bucks Monday night at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Next Home Game

Memphis will return to FedExForum on Wednesday, Nov. 15 as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m.

Grizzlies @ Rockets photos 11.11.17

November 11, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the Rockets’ fast start
They had an edge tonight, which is what I expected. They have pride over there and we had them 2-0 in the season series. So, I really expected them to come out hitting hard, so we tried to prepare for that. We had a few mental breakdowns there, but they are tough when they are making their shots like that. James (Harden) maybe hit three or maybe four step back 3’s that were contested and I really thought they got after us defensively. That really set the tone.
-- Coach Fizdale
On Mike Conley’s recent slow starts in games
He has seen all of these coverages and nobody has been totally out of the box against him. He is just going through some struggles, but I know Mike and he’ll get his legs underneath him and will get rolling.”
-- Coach Fizdale
On does he expect growing pains to mesh his team together as the season continues
Yes, and that’s just part of the deal. We’re not an elite team in this league that cannot go through growing pains as we add and bring guys back into the mix who are out-of-shape, not out-of-shape but not in basketball shape and don’t have the timing. These guys understand that and I do think we can dig out games and win as we are going through it. But, we have to play really well in other areas.”
-- Coach Fizdale
On his slow first halves in recent games
I get decent opportunities but more so it’s just been the flow of our game and it’s just been that way. Just moving the ball and making sure we’re playing together as a team and that’s how we’ve been winning. We need to stick to the plan and hope I can make some shots within those opportunities early in the first half. In the second half, I know its 100 percent my time to go.
-- Mike Conley
On the team’s slow start
For one, they had a really quick start and basically started the game with three quick threes and that’s obviously one of their weapons. That kind of dictated the game and made our guys hesitate with help or no help. We have to do a better job in transition defense to be able to control the ball. They’re going to break plays and going to get through the schemes and create shots for somebody else. But, you still have to be disciplined and consistent with what you want to do.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Tyreke Evans had 22 points and six assists.
  • Mike Conley scored 12 points and dished five assists.
  • Marc Gasol finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
  • Chandler Parsons contributed 10 points.

