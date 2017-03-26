Grizzlies slip to Warriors in Oakland, 94-106

In their last meeting of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors, 106-94, Sunday night at Oracle Arena. Golden State split the season series 2-2.

The game featured 15 lead changes and 13 ties. Memphis started on an offensive surge, making a season-high 13 field goals in the first quarter and outscoring the Warriors 28-25.

Both teams were neck and neck throughout the first three quarters and entered the fourth period with the Grizzlies down two at 83-81. However, with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the next 6:11 to extend the lead to 12 at 101-89. The Warriors would lead the rest of the way.

Memphis struggled to connect in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-of-25 (.200) from the field while the Warriors shot 9-of-17 (.529).

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 29 points and six assists, his third straight game with 22 points or more. JaMychal Green (13 points and eight rebounds) and Zach Randolph (15 points and five rebounds) both scored in double figures. The Grizzlies were without All-Star and team captain Marc Gasol for the night due to a left foot strain.

The Warriors owned a significant advantage in fast break points scoring 30 to the Grizzlies’ 11 and outshot the Grizzlies from the three-point line. Golden State shot 17-of-31 (.548) from beyond the arc while Memphis only shot 8-of-29 (.276).

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 31 points, his eighth game of the season with 30-or-more points. Stephen Curry recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 assists. Andre Iguodala (20 points) and Matt Barnes (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Sacramento to finish off their four-game road trip as they take on the Kings tomorrow, March 27 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the Grizzlies action.

Key Run of the Night

With 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the next 6:11 to extend the lead to 12 at 101-89.

Team Quotes

On the fourth quarter… I don’t know where our brains went. Every single situation where we were supposed to switch or execute a certain thing defensively, we just went out to lunch. I don’t know what happened. We were playing such a good game mentally, but we just got shot. Offensively, there was one set that I recall out of the timeout that we couldn’t execute, and our brains were just where we started making mental mistake after mental mistake. That’s really what happened in the Spurs game. That’s what they force you to do. They’re going to keep doing what they do over and over again to chip at you and tinker at you to see if you’re going to break down. Both teams got us. We made mistakes that cost us late. -- Coach Fizdale

On how they need to finish the road… Desperation. We’ve got to be desperate. There’s no other way to describe it. You go 0-for-3 on a road trip. You have a chance to be in the game late against the two best teams in the West. If you’re looking for moral victories, that’s a moral victory, but we’re not into that. We really need this next game, so we’re going to go in there and just give it a great, desperate effort. -- Coach Fizdale

On what went wrong in tonight's game... There’s a lot of things, miscommunication basically, just communication on the offensive and defensive end. Me personally, a couple switches we didn’t switch on, that’s all part of communication. I’ve got to be better at that and within that you know, guys like Klay Thompson got open, Stephen Curry got open shots. They made shots more for every mistake that we made on the defensive end and I don’t know. Like I said, we had to be better communicating, it had been a tight one all the way down the stretch and that’s what we had on this half through fourth quarter. -- Tony allen

On whether Marc Gasol's absence made a difference on the game… It ain’t no excuse for us to play. As far as his health, praying I hope he gets better, come back. Obviously we need him. As far as today, we had every opportunity to win that game and you could see there was a little out of whack today as far as what we had came with defensively but like I said, it bore down to a lot of communication and we got to get better at that every night. -- Tony Allen