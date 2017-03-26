Grizzlies slip to Warriors in Oakland, 94-106

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Protect & Maintain Postgame Cleanup presented by ServiceMaster

MEM@GSW: Mike Conley postgame

Mike Conley discusses how the Grizzlies can salvage a tough 0-3 road trip by bouncing back Monday against Sacramento.

MEM@GSW playlist 3/26/17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
MEM@GSW: Mike Conley postgame
Now Playing

MEM@GSW: Mike Conley postgame

Mike Conley discusses how the Grizzlies can salvage a tough 0-3 road trip by bouncing back Monday against Sacramento.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:09
MEM@GSW: Tony Allen postgame
Now Playing

MEM@GSW: Tony Allen postgame

Tony Allen said too many costly mental breakdowns haunted the Grizzlies late in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:55
Grizzlies @ Warriors highlights
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Warriors highlights

Catch all the highlights from the Grizzlies 94-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, CA.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:38
Conley lights up Warriors for 29 points
Now Playing

Conley lights up Warriors for 29 points

Mike Conley scores a team-high 29 points against the Warriors Sunday night.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:14
Randolph drops 15 in Oakland
Now Playing

Randolph drops 15 in Oakland

Z-bo scores 15 points in the Grizzlies 94-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors Sunday night.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:14
Crafty Conley
Now Playing

Crafty Conley

Mike Conley shows off his handles against Steph Curry and then hits a stepback 3-pointer.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:13
Wright rocks the rim
Now Playing

Wright rocks the rim

James Ennis and Brandan Wright connect for a fastbreak alley-op.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:09
Ennis goes to work down low
Now Playing

Ennis goes to work down low

James Ennis goes 1 on 1 with Curry down low, draws the foul and gets the extra point to go.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:06
The Grindfather at his best
Now Playing

The Grindfather at his best

Tony Allen hawks down a lazy pass from Curry for the steal and finishes with an easy break away layup.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:14
JaMychal cleans up the glass
Now Playing

JaMychal cleans up the glass

JaMychal Green blows through the paint for a huge put-back dunk over the top of multiple Warriors defenders.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:11
Harrison rainbow three
Now Playing

Harrison rainbow three

Great Grizz ball movement results in a wide open Andrew Harrison 3-pointer.
Mar 26, 2017  |  00:11
MEM@GSW: Coach Fizdale after shootaround
Now Playing

MEM@GSW: Coach Fizdale after shootaround

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace talked with Coach Fizdale after practice about preparations for the Grizzlies @ Warriors game on Sunday and more.
Mar 26, 2017  |  01:51
MEM@GSW: Troy Daniels
Now Playing

MEM@GSW: Troy Daniels

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace caught up with Troy Daniels after practice for Sunday's Grizzlies @ Warriors game. Find out what he had to say.
Mar 25, 2017  |  01:17
MEM@SAS: Coach Fizdale after practice
Now Playing

MEM@SAS: Coach Fizdale after practice

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace talked with Coach Fizdale after practice about preparations for the Grizzlies @ Warriors game on Sunday and more.
Mar 23, 2017  |  02:44

Grizzlies slip to Warriors in Oakland, 94-106

Posted: Mar 26, 2017

In their last meeting of the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors, 106-94, Sunday night at Oracle Arena. Golden State split the season series 2-2.

The game featured 15 lead changes and 13 ties. Memphis started on an offensive surge, making a season-high 13 field goals in the first quarter and outscoring the Warriors 28-25.

Both teams were neck and neck throughout the first three quarters and entered the fourth period with the Grizzlies down two at 83-81. However, with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the next 6:11 to extend the lead to 12 at 101-89. The Warriors would lead the rest of the way.

Memphis struggled to connect in the fourth quarter, shooting 5-of-25 (.200) from the field while the Warriors shot 9-of-17 (.529).

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 29 points and six assists, his third straight game with 22 points or more. JaMychal Green (13 points and eight rebounds) and Zach Randolph (15 points and five rebounds) both scored in double figures. The Grizzlies were without All-Star and team captain Marc Gasol for the night due to a left foot strain.

The Warriors owned a significant advantage in fast break points scoring 30 to the Grizzlies’ 11 and outshot the Grizzlies from the three-point line. Golden State shot 17-of-31 (.548) from beyond the arc while Memphis only shot 8-of-29 (.276).

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 31 points, his eighth game of the season with 30-or-more points. Stephen Curry recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 assists. Andre Iguodala (20 points) and Matt Barnes (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head to Sacramento to finish off their four-game road trip as they take on the Kings tomorrow, March 27 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the Grizzlies action.

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Key Run of the Night

  • With 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went on a 12-3 run over the next 6:11 to extend the lead to 12 at 101-89.

Grizzlies @ Warriors photos

March 26, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the fourth quarter… I don’t know where our brains went. Every single situation where we were supposed to switch or execute a certain thing defensively, we just went out to lunch. I don’t know what happened. We were playing such a good game mentally, but we just got shot. Offensively, there was one set that I recall out of the timeout that we couldn’t execute, and our brains were just where we started making mental mistake after mental mistake. That’s really what happened in the Spurs game. That’s what they force you to do. They’re going to keep doing what they do over and over again to chip at you and tinker at you to see if you’re going to break down. Both teams got us. We made mistakes that cost us late.
-- Coach Fizdale
On how they need to finish the road… Desperation. We’ve got to be desperate. There’s no other way to describe it. You go 0-for-3 on a road trip. You have a chance to be in the game late against the two best teams in the West. If you’re looking for moral victories, that’s a moral victory, but we’re not into that. We really need this next game, so we’re going to go in there and just give it a great, desperate effort.
-- Coach Fizdale
On what went wrong in tonight's game... There’s a lot of things, miscommunication basically, just communication on the offensive and defensive end. Me personally, a couple switches we didn’t switch on, that’s all part of communication. I’ve got to be better at that and within that you know, guys like Klay Thompson got open, Stephen Curry got open shots. They made shots more for every mistake that we made on the defensive end and I don’t know. Like I said, we had to be better communicating, it had been a tight one all the way down the stretch and that’s what we had on this half through fourth quarter.
-- Tony allen
On whether Marc Gasol's absence made a difference on the game… It ain’t no excuse for us to play. As far as his health, praying I hope he gets better, come back. Obviously we need him. As far as today, we had every opportunity to win that game and you could see there was a little out of whack today as far as what we had came with defensively but like I said, it bore down to a lot of communication and we got to get better at that every night.
-- Tony Allen
On the level of concern heading into the playoffs… Well as much as we want to find that consistency with winning, with the outcome being a win, I think that our level of play hasn’t been that. I think that we’ve shown a lot, we’ve competed in a lot of these games. We’ve had some tough opponents these last couple games so I feel like if we play with the same effort we played with tonight, we’re going to beat a lot of teams and the team we lost to tonight was better than us so they got the win.
-- Mike Conley
Tags
Conley, Mike, Ennis III, James, Gasol, Marc, Green, JaMychal, Randolph, Zach

Related Content

Conley, Mike

Ennis III, James

Gasol, Marc