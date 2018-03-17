Postgame Report: Grizzlies snap streak with win over Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies used the luck of the Irish and ended a 19-game losing streak, defeating the Denver Nuggets 101-94 on Saturday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies never trailed and snapped a losing streak that was tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

The Grizzlies opened on a 15-5 run from the tip and led by as many as 21 through the first two frames. Memphis had a 15-point advantage (50-35) with 3:08 to play before Denver closed the half on a 13-3 run to cut their deficit to single digits (53-48).

Memphis outscored Denver 34-17 in the first quarter. The 17-point advantage to end the period was the largest at the end of an opening period this season.

The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks, who finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3P, 4-4 FT), including Memphis’ first 12 of the second half. Tyreke Evans scored 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3P, 6-8 FT), marking his 30th straight game scoring in double digits this season. Wayne Selden added 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3P) off the bench. Jarell Martin led the Grizzlies on the boards, grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds in addition to scoring eight points.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3P, 6-8 FT) and 12 rebounds. Jamal Murray finished with 16 points (5-18 FG). Paul Millsap and Trey Lyles added 12 points apiece.

Key Stats of the Night

Memphis snapped a 19-game losing streak, which was tied for the second-longest losing streak in franchise history… The Grizzlies had lost a franchise-record 23 straight games from Feb. 16-April 2, 1996 and 19 in a row from Nov. 7-Dec. 13, 1995 during the team’s inaugural NBA season (1995-96) when the club was located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets 34-17 in the first quarter, their largest lead (+17) at the end of the opening period this season… Denver missed 15 of its first 18 field goal attempts and shot 21.7 percent in the first quarter (5-23 FG, 2-9 3P), the lowest first-quarter field goal percentage for a Grizzlies opponent this season… Memphis shot 56.5 percent (13-23 FG, 5-9 3P) in the first frame.

Memphis never trailed in the game.

Key Run of the Night

Memphis started the game on a 15-5 run and led by as many as 20 (34-14) before Trey Lyles’ three-pointer with 3.2 seconds on the clock cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 17 (34-17) at the end of the first quarter.

Team Quotes

On the mood in the locker room after a long losing streak:

It validates how hard you need to work for 48 minutes regardless of what happens on the offensive end. I thought for the most part, we were really engaged offensively. Guys were communicating. Guys were moving at the same time, working together, hustling for 50/50 balls. Offensively, we didn’t play great. I thought that, especially after the first rotation, we got really stagnant. We stopped moving the ball. Dillon [Brooks] got hot and created a little lead and then we were just playing a little too predictable to my liking. Defensively, it was outstanding. The effort wasn’t perfect by any means, but it was there. That’s the way it needs to be for us to win. That team that came in here, they really wanted that win because they’re in a playoff run. I thought that we did a tremendous job of playing together defensively. -- Marc Gasol

On what it took to win tonight:

Concentration, discipline. I thought that, in fact, when you have three guys hustling it’s not enough. You have to have five guys and everybody protecting each other at all times. Even though you can have all that hustling and energy and discipline, all the teams are good and they’re going to make shots and they’re going to make plays because they have counters that they’ve been doing for a long time. Proud of the guys and how they battled. To me, it confirms the way you need to play to win and how hard it is to win in this league and how easy it is to lose. If you don’t do your work or you just shortcut, try to split one side of the floor, you’re going to lose. That’s not the way. You need everybody, especially with the makeup of the team we have. It doesn’t matter how much experience you have. It doesn’t matter how talented you are, it’s about how much you put in and what you’re bringing to the party for us to win. -- Marc Gasol

On the motivation of the team:

It’s more about us building. Building something solid going forward and understanding separating what the guys are willing to do for the team and what guys are not willing to do for team. Then separating the players that are willing to invest and bring stuff for everybody to share, enjoy and have a great time and win games and guys who are here to do stuff for themselves only. You understand that what you’re trying to see is who is willing to join the team and produce for the benefit of the team. -- Marc Gasol

On if wearing the shoes signed by patients from St. Jude contributed to the win:

I’m wearing the same shoes now for the rest of the year. These shoes tonight were obviously really special and they got us the win. I’m very proud to be able to wear these shoes and had a great time with those guys. They mean a lot to me and it shows you how much impact we have in this community and how much impact they have on us. Especially when you play with a certain pride because they really go through really tough times and they don’t change. They keep doing what they’re supposed to do. They keep being young men and young women and they fight. They don’t let up. They don’t give up so how are we going to give up. -- Marc Gasol

On getting a win:

This is great. We’re all excited, we want to keep it going and finish the season off strong. -- Dillon Brooks

On how satisfying it was to close a one possession game:

It’s good. Usually we’re always down at the beginning and we’ve got to catch back up and go on runs. We’re the team that makes great runs. If you’re down so big and you make a great run but you’re still down 10, it’s hard to keep pushing through that. We had the lead and we kept the lead. Then we just went on our runs, kept the lead and hit our free throws at the end. -- Dillon Brooks

