Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short against Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets 87-78 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The Nuggets snapped a three-game skid behind Will Barton who led the way for the Nuggets with 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3PT), 11 of which came in the second quarter as Denver rallied back from a 15-point first quarter deficit. Trey Lyles added 16 points off the bench (7-13 FG) and Nikola Jokic scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Nuggets led 58-54 with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter before going on an 11-5 run and outscored the Grizzlies 24-13 in third quarter, entering the final frame quarter with seven-point lead.

Marc Gasol led all scorers, finishing with 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for his 18th double-double this season. Tyreke Evans and James Ennis III added 12 points apiece. Ennis scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter. The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets in transition points 21-9 in the contest. Denver however, spent more time at the charity stripe tonight attempting twice as many as Memphis as they went 26 of 32 (81.2%) from the free throw line, while the Grizzlies were only 11 of 14 (78.6%).

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home for a special game Monday night as Memphis hosts the Los Angeles Lakers in the 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

On the second half:

Obviously, offensively we got bogged down. We’ve had those lapses where our ball movement stops, our body movement stops, so we’ve just got to keep doing the things that we were doing early and the habits that we’ve built. Give [Denver] credit for what they did defensively. They made it difficult for us, but we need to do a better job of helping ourselves. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the pace of the game:

We’re trying to do things with a little more pace and a little more thrust, but again, that helps us create easy baskets and we weren’t able to get any easy baskets. The game was...it was an ugly game. Both teams were scrapping, it wasn’t a high percentage shooting game. You look at it, we had opportunities. It’s tough when they shoot as many free throws as they did, so we’ve got to do a better job of keeping them off the free throw line. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the defense after the first quarter:

I still thought we were pretty good defensively, overall. Again, if you look at the free throws, that’s the difference in the basketball game. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the difference between the first and second half:

I thought we didn’t make as many shots as we did in the first half, offensively. Defensively, [Denver] was able to run a lot more and they got to the free-throw line more often and we got out of rhythm with that. Then they controlled the pace in the second half. The end of the 3rd quarter and the beginning of the 4th quarter, they went on a run and we had a lead but then it’s always hard to fight from behind, trying to get back and get over the hump in those situations. But they played well. They played together, shared the ball. It’s a good team. -- Marc Gasol

On the lack of free throw attempts tonight:

I don’t know. I think we drove, we were aggressive. Sometimes we get a little stagnant with the ball. When we create an advantage, sometimes we hold the ball and that flattens out our offense sometimes. We have to keep our advantage and keep driving and moving for the next guy sometimes. But they did a good job. Sometimes you just have to congratulate the other team and you have to learn and be better next time. -- Marc Gasol

On their solid defensive effort tonight:

If we don’t play good defense then we are in real trouble. I mean if we don’t play any defense and our offense is not clicking, then we are really going to struggle. I thought that defensively, for the most part, we have been much better. Now, concentration and consistency has to keep improving for us to become a good team. Some mental mistakes on some plays we walked through, miscommunication or loss of focus, whatever it was, we had too many of those down the stretch. You have guys with tendencies and plays that they want to run that we looked at on our iPad, we have done it on film, we have done it on everything and they still get you with it. That’s where we need to improve, it’s part of being a professional basketball player. -- Marc Gasol

On their second half struggles:

We just stopped moving the ball as much as we were in the first half. We stopped getting the easy buckets we were getting but we competed hard on the defensive end we just didn’t come up with enough plays. -- Andrew Harrison

On the turning point of the game:

Like I said, we competed hard on the defensive end we just didn’t execute on the offensive. I think we let some of the calls frustrated us which we can’t do. -- Andrew Harrison

On limiting the Nuggets to 87 points:

We have a lot of guys on our team that take pride in defense. So that’s what we are trying to do, if we continue to play like that on the defensive end, we are going to continue to get better throughout the year. Coach has been harping on that, just defense, defense, defense. So I think we did a good job implementing that into our game plan. -- Andrew Harrison

