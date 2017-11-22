Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies suffer heartbreaking loss to Mavs, 94-95

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. Harrison Barnes’ buzzer-beating fadeaway three-pointer gave the Dallas Mavericks a 95-94 victory and handed the Memphis Grizzlies a sixth straight loss.

Barnes led all scorers with 22 points and attempted his 30-foot game-winning three following an out-of-bounds play with 0.5 seconds left. Dallas’ last chance came following a putback dunk by JaMychal Green gave Memphis a 94-92 advantage. Upon review to confirm that Green did not commit an offensive goaltending violation, two-tenths of a second were added to the game clock.

Dennis Smith Jr. had 17 points, while Dirk Nowitzki added 13 points. Jose Juan Barea contributed 10 points and 11 assists off the bench.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 18 points from the second unit. Marc Gasol double-doubled with 14 points and 10 rebounds, knocking down his only three-pointer of the night to tie the game at 92 with 29.3 seconds left. Deyonta Davis also scored 14 points, which was a season high.

The Grizzlies had one of their strongest first-half performances of the season, only allowing 12 points in the first quarter, a season low for opponent points in any quarter, and led by 17 points at halftime.

Dallas began their second half campaign on a 13-2 run, trimming the Memphis lead to 58-52 with 7:24 remaining in the third and would outscore the Grizzlies 35-16 and shoot 15-of-25 from the field in the frame. The Grizzlies were 2-of-11 from three-point range in the third quarter.

Key Stats of the Night

After shooting 35.6 percent (16-45 FG) from the field and 21.4 (3-14 3P) percent from three-point range in the first half, the Mavericks made 50.0 percent (23-46 FG) of their field goal attempts and shot twice as well (6-of-14; 42.9 percent) from three-point range.

Key Run of the Night

After trailing by 17 at halftime, the Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 35-16 in the third quarter.

Team Quotes

On the final play

We had a great switch, and he got a shot off. He threw up a (30)-foot bank shot to break our heart. But hey, this is the league. When you take punches, you take them, and we get back to work. We scoop ourselves up, regroup and see if we can galvanize ourselves on the road. -- Coach Fizdale

On what he learned about his team tonight coming in with a five-game losing streak

That we’ve got pride. That we’re still fighting. Guys really care. This is a tough one. We really needed this win to feel better about ourselves and rebuild some confidence, and that third quarter just destroyed us. But at the end of the game, you’re up two with 0.5 [left on the clock], and you lose on a Hail Mary. We’ll keep scrapping. -- Coach Fizdale

On moving forward

We just have to stick to the drawing board. We just can’t separate as a team. We just have to find a way. It’s just going to be a tough one to swallow. We fought back hard to get that lead back in the fourth quarter and for him [Harrison Barnes] to bank it off the backboard with 0.5 seconds, that’s tough. -- JaMychal Green

On what the Grizzlies can learn from tonight’s game

When we get a lead, we need to keep a lead. That’s been our downfall this season. We get a lead and we just let teams come into the game. We have to learn how to build on top of that lead. -- JaMychal Green

On what happened in the third quarter

We lost intensity defensively, not just intensity, I think our concentration a little bit too, our awareness that they were getting the shots that they wanted. They were putting us in bad positions. Then, we got a little insecure and that created trust issues during those quarters. Later on we were able to pick it up defensively with the run. Obviously, we, at least I, never got in a rhythm offensively. I think I got pretty good looks early on and then never got in a rhythm. I think that took a toll on our offense a little bit. -- Marc Gasol

On if the Grizzlies are losing confidence in what they can do

No. I think you have to continue to stay with it. The harder things get, the closer you can lean on your teammates and talk to them, walk them through the process and allow them to see the game before it happens. Try to give them confidence in areas like trust and how to be patient with the game because we may get a little unadjusted and be in places we aren’t supposed to be because we’re a little uncomfortable. It’s just not good for the game. -- Marc Gasol

