Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies suffer heartbreaking loss to Mavs, 94-95

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Protect & Maintain Postgame Cleanup presented by ServiceMaster

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks highlights 11.22.17

Catch the highlights from the thrilling match against Dallas at FedExForum.

MEMvDAL: Playlist 11.22.17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks highlights 11.22.17
Now Playing

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks highlights 11.22.17

Catch the highlights from the thrilling match against Dallas at FedExForum.
Nov 22, 2017  |  01:36
MEMvDAL: Parsons postgame 11.22.17
Now Playing

MEMvDAL: Parsons postgame 11.22.17

Chalder Parsons talks about went wrong in the loss to the Mavericks.
Nov 22, 2017  |  01:59
MEMvDAL: Gasol postgame 11.22.17
Now Playing

MEMvDAL: Gasol postgame 11.22.17

Marc Gasol talks about the team's issues in the second half.
Nov 22, 2017  |  03:22
MEMvDAL: Green postgame 11.22.17
Now Playing

MEMvDAL: Green postgame 11.22.17

JaMychal Green breaks down the loss to Dallas.
Nov 22, 2017  |  01:21
MEMvDAL: Coach Fizdale postgame 11.22.17
Now Playing

MEMvDAL: Coach Fizdale postgame 11.22.17

Coach Fizdale reacts to the heartbreaking loss to the Mavericks.
Nov 22, 2017  |  04:28
Green’s clutch putback
Now Playing

Green’s clutch putback

JaMychal Green flies in for a putback to put the Grizzlies up late in the game.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:16
Sharpshooter
Now Playing

Sharpshooter

Chandler Parsons drills a 3 at the buzzer.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:09
Big Spain down the lane
Now Playing

Big Spain down the lane

Marc Gasol throws it down off a pick and roll with Mario Chalmers.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:11
Gasol from way way back
Now Playing

Gasol from way way back

Marc Gasol drills a buzzer beater from the other end of the floor.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:16
Davis slams off the lob
Now Playing

Davis slams off the lob

Deyonta Davis throws down a lob from Mario Chalmers.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:06
Not today
Now Playing

Not today

Marc Gasol rejects Harrison Barnes at the rim.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:11
Green flushes the rebound
Now Playing

Green flushes the rebound

JaMychal Green cleans up the glass with a putback dunk.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:09
MEMvDAL: MikeCheck Minute 11.22.17
Now Playing

MEMvDAL: MikeCheck Minute 11.22.17

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace previews tonight's matchup as Memphis will look to put an end to a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks.
Nov 22, 2017  |  01:18
11.22.17 Coach Fizdale media availability
Now Playing

11.22.17 Coach Fizdale media availability

Coach Fizdale speaks to the media about what improvements must be made to come out with a win tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.
Nov 22, 2017  |  02:16

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies suffer heartbreaking loss to Mavs, 94-95

Posted: Nov 22, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. Harrison Barnes’ buzzer-beating fadeaway three-pointer gave the Dallas Mavericks a 95-94 victory and handed the Memphis Grizzlies a sixth straight loss.

Barnes led all scorers with 22 points and attempted his 30-foot game-winning three following an out-of-bounds play with 0.5 seconds left. Dallas’ last chance came following a putback dunk by JaMychal Green gave Memphis a 94-92 advantage. Upon review to confirm that Green did not commit an offensive goaltending violation, two-tenths of a second were added to the game clock.

Dennis Smith Jr. had 17 points, while Dirk Nowitzki added 13 points. Jose Juan Barea contributed 10 points and 11 assists off the bench.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 18 points from the second unit. Marc Gasol double-doubled with 14 points and 10 rebounds, knocking down his only three-pointer of the night to tie the game at 92 with 29.3 seconds left. Deyonta Davis also scored 14 points, which was a season high.

The Grizzlies had one of their strongest first-half performances of the season, only allowing 12 points in the first quarter, a season low for opponent points in any quarter, and led by 17 points at halftime.

Dallas began their second half campaign on a 13-2 run, trimming the Memphis lead to 58-52 with 7:24 remaining in the third and would outscore the Grizzlies 35-16 and shoot 15-of-25 from the field in the frame. The Grizzlies were 2-of-11 from three-point range in the third quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies are back on the road as they face the Nuggets for the first time this season on Saturday, November 24 at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Next Home Game

The Grizzlies will return to FedExForum to face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00PM.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Key Stats of the Night

  • After shooting 35.6 percent (16-45 FG) from the field and 21.4 (3-14 3P) percent from three-point range in the first half, the Mavericks made 50.0 percent (23-46 FG) of their field goal attempts and shot twice as well (6-of-14; 42.9 percent) from three-point range.

Key Run of the Night

  • After trailing by 17 at halftime, the Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 35-16 in the third quarter.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks photos 11.22.17

November 22, 2017

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the final play
We had a great switch, and he got a shot off. He threw up a (30)-foot bank shot to break our heart. But hey, this is the league. When you take punches, you take them, and we get back to work. We scoop ourselves up, regroup and see if we can galvanize ourselves on the road.
-- Coach Fizdale
On what he learned about his team tonight coming in with a five-game losing streak
That we’ve got pride. That we’re still fighting. Guys really care. This is a tough one. We really needed this win to feel better about ourselves and rebuild some confidence, and that third quarter just destroyed us. But at the end of the game, you’re up two with 0.5 [left on the clock], and you lose on a Hail Mary. We’ll keep scrapping.
-- Coach Fizdale
See what Coach Fizdale had to say after the game.
On moving forward
We just have to stick to the drawing board. We just can’t separate as a team. We just have to find a way. It’s just going to be a tough one to swallow. We fought back hard to get that lead back in the fourth quarter and for him [Harrison Barnes] to bank it off the backboard with 0.5 seconds, that’s tough.
-- JaMychal Green
On what the Grizzlies can learn from tonight’s game
When we get a lead, we need to keep a lead. That’s been our downfall this season. We get a lead and we just let teams come into the game. We have to learn how to build on top of that lead.
-- JaMychal Green
On what happened in the third quarter
We lost intensity defensively, not just intensity, I think our concentration a little bit too, our awareness that they were getting the shots that they wanted. They were putting us in bad positions. Then, we got a little insecure and that created trust issues during those quarters. Later on we were able to pick it up defensively with the run. Obviously, we, at least I, never got in a rhythm offensively. I think I got pretty good looks early on and then never got in a rhythm. I think that took a toll on our offense a little bit.
-- Marc Gasol
On if the Grizzlies are losing confidence in what they can do
No. I think you have to continue to stay with it. The harder things get, the closer you can lean on your teammates and talk to them, walk them through the process and allow them to see the game before it happens. Try to give them confidence in areas like trust and how to be patient with the game because we may get a little unadjusted and be in places we aren’t supposed to be because we’re a little uncomfortable. It’s just not good for the game.
-- Marc Gasol

Player Notes

  • Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 22 points and nine rebounds and banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to seal the win for Dallas.
  • Tyreke Evans (18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) has scored at least 18 points off the bench in 10 of his last 12 games.
  • Marc Gasol (14 points, 10 rebounds) recorded his ninth double-double of the season.
  • Deyonta Davis scored all 14 of his points in the first half, falling just three points shy of his career high (17 on Nov. 1, 2016 at Minnesota).
  • Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points and shot 3-of-6 from three-point range, tying J.R. Smith (1,803) for 13th all-time in three-pointers made…
  • Devin Harris (11 points, four steals) became the ninth player in Mavericks history to reach 500 steals and tied Mark Aguirre (502 steals) for eighth place on the Mavericks all-time steals list.

Upcoming Home games

Related Content