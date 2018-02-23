Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Cavaliers

In their first game following the All-Star break, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-89 on Friday night at FedExForum.

LeBron James (7-16 FG) and George Hill (5-11 FG) led the Cavaliers with 18 points apiece. James added game highs of 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th triple-double this season. Larry Nance Jr. added 15 points (6-11 FG) and Jordan Clarkson finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3P).

The Grizzlies started strong, opening on a 20-8 run and took their largest lead of the game (23-10) with 4:57 remaining in the first period. Memphis would lead seven (27-20) to close out the quarter before being outscored 92-62 in the following three frames.

Tyreke Evans and JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies with 15 points apiece and double-double performances. Evans (5-13 FG, 3-7 3P) added a team-high 10 assists while Green (6-11 FG) led the Grizzlies in rebounding with 10. Marc Gasol finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. The Grizzlies bench was outscored 59-24.

The Grizzlies trailed by six (71-77) with 1:52 remaining in the third period, but the Cavaliers would score eight unanswered points to close the quarter, six of which came behind two consecutive three pointers in the span of 30 seconds to close the quarter with a 14-point advantage (85-71).

Next Game

The Grizzlies now head to Miami, where they look to even the two-game series with the Miami Heat tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Arena. Tune into FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

After the Grizzlies raced out to a 13-point lead, eventually ending the first quarter with a seven-point lead (27-20), the Cavaliers outscored the Grizzlies 92-62 in the final three quarters.

Key Run of the Night

Leading 66-65 with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter, the Cavaliers closed the frame on a 19-6 run to take an 85-71 lead into the fourth quarter.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the goals for the first game back after the All-Star break:

The goals for us stay the same. We're trying to be the most competitive team on the floor and the most unselfish team on the floor. Every single night that is who we want to be, that is the message that we're sending. I think we started the game that way, we had eight assists on our first 12 field goals. As the game progressed we got away from that. The first game back but the consistency that we've talked about all year in who we are trying to be and our approach has to be for 48 minutes and we didn't execute that tonight. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Tyreke Evans' injury:

It is a rib injury and he will be reevaluated tomorrow. I have no idea of what degree it is yet. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On approaching the next game:

For us, it is about who we are trying to be consistently and our message shouldn't change. Every single day we come with the same approach, every single day we want to be the most competitive team on the floor, we want to be the most unselfish team on the floor so it should never change for us. You play against a good team like this who was coming off a loss you expect them to bring that next level. For our guys, it is a good opportunity to test themselves and be prepared for it. I thought we came out the right way, that we were prepared to play, the energy was great, the movement was great, the competiveness was great, I just don't think we sustained it for long enough. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On playing Miami tomorrow:

Play hard. Go out there and get stops, play as a team, and try to get the win. -- JaMychal Green

On getting a hot start

I didn't play very well. I think we stopped sharing the ball in the second half. I put that on me, being the point guard, I didn't get my teammates involved as well as I should have and I didn't play as well as I should've so it's on me. -- Andrew Harrison

On losing double digit leads:

We've just got to continue to do what we do to get the lead. Not be selfish in the middle of the game, our leaders got to step up and be a little bit more vocal. We've just got to play better, especially me. -- Andrew Harrison

Player Notes