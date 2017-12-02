Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies rally but fall in Cleveland, 111-116

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. In a game that came down to the wire, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 111 to 116 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, securing the Cavaliers 11th-straight win keeping the longest current active winning streak in the NBA alive.

Despite the absence of Chandler Parsons, Mike Conley, Brandan Wright, and Wayne Selden Jr. , the Grizzlies got off to their strongest start this season, managing a first-quarter season high 32 points on 16 of 24 shooting (.652 percent). After seven first half lead changes, Cleveland outscored Memphis by 18 in the second quarter alone and led by 14 at the half.

Memphis trailed 11 with 6:16 to go before going on a 13-2 run over the next 4:06 to tie scores at 109, but Cleveland would hang on behind 15 fourth quarter points from LeBron James, who scored seven in the last 3:38 of the contest. James finished with 34 points and 12 assists. Kevin Love added 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies got a season-high 31 points from Tyreke Evans, 20 in the first half alone and 12 assists. Marc Gasol, who was listed pregame as questionable with a left foot injury, would reach 10,000 points in his NBA career early in the fourth, draining a three pointer with 11:47 to go. Gasol finished with 27 points on 12 of 23 shooting. JaMychal Green added 16.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to snap their 11-game losing streak as they return to FedExForum to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, December 6 at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies @ Cavaliers photos 12.2.17 December 02, 2017 CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies grabs the rebound against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies enters the arena before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies enters the arena before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On the game

We’re not here for moral victories but you have to give these guys a ton of credit for the way they competed tonight after a tough game last night. We can’t be discouraged, we understood where we started three games ago and we’re taking steps in the right direction. That effort there tonight beats 90 percent of the teams in this league on their home court. Unfortunately for us, they got a guy over there who is pretty good. He made great plays which is what great players do down the stretch. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win, our guys rose to the occasion. You look what Tyreke (Evans) and Marc (Gasol) were able to do carrying us, and Andrew Harrison came in off the bench and gave us a huge spurt so those of us who believe in this thing can’t be discouraged. Monday night we need to have that same effort and we will trust what happens. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Tyreke Evans

We had a conversation today and I will take responsibility for that. We asked him to be an organizer and a facilitator, he has to understand he can do both. There was a miscommunication in that so I will take the responsibility for that but the ball is going to be in his hands. He is going to have to score and assist so obviously we see what happens when he does that. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the encouragement from tonight’s performance

I thought against San Antonio we didn’t make as many shots, we didn’t find as many gaps as we did tonight but I thought the effort was there both games. Tonight, I think we’re building, it’s hard to build through losses because you don’t see the immediate reward you would like. We have to continue to do our job and continue to be consistent and reliable in the things we do as a team because that builds trust. Once we get to executing a game plan, whatever that is, on both ends of the court, especially defensively, that is going to give trust to the rest of the guys. It sets a standard like if I want to play consistently, if I want to be able to be a part of the team, I need to do certain things that are a must. I think you are starting to see switches turning on for some guys. Some guys still struggle a little bit with some things but that is what we are here for. We are here to support everyone and to help them. -- Marc Gasol

On the difference from last night to tonight

Just me being aggressive, last game I was just trying to be too much of a point guard, getting everybody involved but he (J.B. Bickerstaff) just told me to do the same but be aggressive. That’s what I did tonight, I was being aggressive and took what the defense gave me. -- Tyreke Evans

On his passing helping his scoring

I think when I’m being aggressive and letting the game come to me that’s when I’m at my best, but when I start thinking about making passes instead of just playing that’s where I get in trouble. Tonight I just came out with the mindset to be aggressive and take what the defense gave me. -- Tyreke Evans

Player Notes