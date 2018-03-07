Postgame Report: Grizzlies lose heartbreaker in Chicago

In their final game of a three-game road trip, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Chicago Bulls 119-110 for their fifteenth consecutive loss and thirteenth in a row on the road.

The Bulls led by 19 (89-70) with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter when the Grizzlies sparked their comeback, outscoring Chicago 25-7, with 20 points coming from Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter alone, to draw within one point (109-108) with 2:13 to play.

Memphis got a career-high performance from rookie Brooks, who finished with 29 points (10-18 FG) and was also a career-best from beyond the arc (5-9 3P). Brooks’ 20 points in the fourth quarter was just two shy of tying a franchise record for most points in a quarter (22 points by Greg Anthony and Troy Daniels). Marc Gasol (4-11 FG, 8-10 FT) and Ben McLemore (5-11 FG, 3-7 3P, 4-5 FT) finished with 17 points apiece, including a team-high seven assists from Gasol. JaMychal Green added 11 points and eight rebounds, just two shy of continuing his six game double-double streak.

McLemore, Gasol and Green combined for 33 of Memphis’ 51 points in the first half. Memphis trailed by 10 (68-58) with 9:04 to play in the third period when Chicago went on a 14-3 run over 3:51 to give the Bulls a 21-point advantage, their largest of the contest.

Chicago was led by Lauri Markkanen with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3P). Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn added 21 points apiece. Bobby Portis finished with 15 points (6-12 FG) and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Memphis forced 20 turnovers for 28 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter alone for 17 points. However, the Grizzlies gave up 56 points in the paint. The Grizzlies have now given up 50 or more points in the paint for the fourteenth time this season.

Key Run of the Night

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 29 points, including 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Team Quotes

On overall team performance:

Tonight, I thought it was the first three quarters that made the difference in the fourth. We didn’t come out with the same sense of urgency that we did the other night. I thought against San Antonio, we were prepared to play and mentally locked in for the majority of the game. Tonight, I thought we put ourselves in cruise control – but our young guys in particular. I thought our vets JaMychal [Green], Marc [Gasol] and Ben McLemore came out with a sense of urgency early. And it took the other guys a while to find that same intensity. And when they found it, it gave us an opportunity. But it just was too late. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Dillon Brooks tonight:

I mean, he was competitive. He took coaching the correct way and went out and had an impact on the game. He didn’t hang his head, he went out and he battled, he competed. And that’s a spark you need. And just to see that—the ability to do that—when you know everybody knew where the ball was going. And they didn’t have an answer for him. So, you give him a ton of credit. And that’s growth for him. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the unit that played the fourth quarter:

I thought those guys earned the right to play. You know, they cut the game, cut the lead down. I didn’t want to disrupt that rhythm of that group, so I just let them run. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On his fourth quarter performance:

It was special. I was trying to do everything in my power to bring the team back. We were right there, we just have to make better plays for each other, smart plays, careful passes. We just had too many turnovers in the game and dug ourselves a big hole. It’s hard to come back from that, but we fought as a team. We were playing unselfishly, and that’s why we came back in the game. -- Dillon Brooks

On taking coaching:

He [Coach Bickerstaff] really pushed me. He talked to me and said that was a poor first half, you need to push it more. Then I was being more aggressive and believing in myself, and I was doing it within the flow of the game. Just trying to be aggressive, once two shots hit, it was a heat check, and then it was just going from there. My teammates were looking for me every time down, and I was getting the assists. -- Dillon Brooks

On growing as a player:

I really understand the game a little bit, from all of these vets, just taking little bits and pieces from each one of them and trying to apply it to my game. Every time I go out there, the game is getting a little slower, I’m trying to make the right reads, not turning over the basketball, trying to make the simple plays, and just trying to be myself. I don’t feel like a rookie. I play with a lot of confidence, and my teammates are recognizing that. -- Dillon Brooks

Player Notes