Postgame Report: Grizzlies slip to Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 109-98 on their second and final game of the road trip. The Grizzlies losing streak extends to 10 and is the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Grizzlies and Celtics were tied at 20 apiece with 3:15 to play in the first quarter before Boston began a 23-6 run that would give them a nine-point advantage to close out the first frame (33-24) and a 17-point lead (43-26) with 8:47 left in the first half. Memphis was outscored 34-17 in the second quarter and trailed by 26 points (67-41) at halftime.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half alone and was responsible for five (5-7 3P) of Boston’s 11 three-pointers (11-22 3P) in the first half. Irving's 25 led all scorers (8-13 FG, 5-8 3P) to go with five assists and six rebounds. Terry Rozier added 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3P) off the bench. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris finished with 13 points apiece.

The Celtics reached their largest lead of the game at 28 points (82-54) with 4:49 to play in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies went on a 15-4 run and entered the final frame trailing by 17 points (86-69). Memphis would come as close as 11 points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies were led by JaMychal Green, who finished with 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3P) and a game-high 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season. Marc Gasol finished with 17 points (5-10 FG), eight rebounds and eight assists after missing the previous game in Miami. Andrew Harrison added 14 points in addition to seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Grizzlies make their return to FedExForum Wednesday where they will face the Phoenix Suns for the final time this season. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes

Got some fight back late in the game, what did you like about of that stretch?

I think the second half we were a different team and I think that’s a positive for our group. That’s been our nature though. We haven’t been a group of guys that’s laid down, we’ve been a group of guys that have continued to fight. I thought that we were much better defensively in the second half, forced them into more difficult positions, did a better job defending the three-point line. First half they were knocking down a bunch of them, they’ve got a good shooting team so you got to give them credit. I think our energy, our aggressiveness on the defensive end was much better. -- Coach Bickerstaff

What kind of a lift has JaMychcal Green been?

Again, in tough situations your true character shows and JaMych (JaMychal Green) hasn’t laid down. JaMych continues to fight, continues to give effort, continues to battle. Credit to him, his character as a human being. -- Coach Bickerstaff

How pleased are you at their response to all of this?

They fight and they continue to fight. I’ve seen people crumble in these moments and we haven’t done that. We’ve gotten off to slow starts and even more reason to think we should give in and the guys haven’t done that. They’ve continued to battle, they’ve continued to fight and they will continue to battle and continue to fight. -- Coach Bickerstaff

