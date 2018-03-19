Postgame Report: Grizzlies come up short against Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Brooklyn Nets 118-115 on Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was the 15th straight loss away from home for the Grizzlies, who remained winless on the road in 2018.

The Grizzlies carried a seven-point lead (94-87) going into the fourth quarter before being outscored 22-7 over the first 7:53 of the fourth period, giving the Nets their largest lead of the contest (109-101) with 4:07 to play.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 FT) and a game-high eight assists. Wayne Seldenprovided a spark off the bench, adding 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3P). Briante Weber scored a career-high 15 points (7-11 FG). Dillon Brooks also had 15 points (5-15 FG). JaMychal Green led the Grizzlies on the boards with 16 rebounds. He also had 14 points for his career-high 14th double-double this season.

The Grizzlies bench totaled 60 points, with four reserves in double-digits compared to the Nets’ 42 bench points.

Brooklyn reserve Caris LaVert led the Nets with 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3P, 4-6 FT) off the bench. Allen Crabbe also had 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3P, 4-4 FT). DeMarre Carroll added 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3P, 4-5 FT). Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted 16 points (4-9 FG) and 12 boards.

Trailing only three (118-115) in the final 00.4 seconds a three-point attempt to tie the game by Harrison was no good, as Brooklyn escaped with a win to sweep the season series for first time since 2013-14.

Next game

The Grizzlies look ahead to Philadelphia where they will face the 76ers on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT. in Philly. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Run of the Night

The Grizzlies carried a seven-point lead (94-87) going into the fourth quarter before being outscored 22-7 over the first 7:53 of the fourth period, giving the Nets their largest lead of the contest (109-101) with 4:07 to play.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Team Quotes

On how the game got away from them

I think there was a stretch in that fourth quarter when we just turned the ball over too much. We were penetrating, we were getting where we wanted to go, but then the play that we made when we got there wasn’t the right play. And when you’re in the paint, on that baseline, and you make turnovers going towards Brooklyn’s bucket, with their speed and athleticism it’s hard to catch up. Just us understanding the importance of those moments in crunch time and valuing the basketball and valuing every possession. If you get a shot then you at least get a chance to offensive rebound it and you get a chance to get back and set your defense. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On how critical these moments are for their young players

It’s learning how to win. Consistency and learning how to win are the two hardest things to develop in this league. The only way you learn is through experience in these situations. You can watch all the film you want to. You can watch all of the NBA basketball you want to but until you’re in that moment and the pressure is on you and you feel your heartbeat a little bit faster. The game is moving a little bit faster. Until you learn to play in those moments and slow those moments down in your mind you won’t learn. It’s invaluable the education our guys are getting. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On playing for the first time since a nine game absence

It felt good to compete, get out there with my teammates and try hard to get a win. -- Andrew Harrison