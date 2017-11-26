Postgame Cleanup: Grizz fall to Nets at home, 98-88

The Postgame Cleanup is presented by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Brooklyn Nets 98-88 Sunday evening at FedExForum. The current eight-game losing streak is the longest skid since an eight-game streak from Feb. 11-March 3, 2009.

After the teams played to a 47-47 tie to end the half which included six tying scores throughout, the Nets began the second half on a 20-4 run over the first 5:31 of the third quarter to take a 67-51 lead. The Nets were 12-of-22 from the field and were 5-of- 8 (62.5 percent) from three, while the Grizzlies were 5-of-25 from the field in the quarter.

The Grizzlies found themselves at a double-digit disadvantage but began the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to trim the Nets lead to five. However, Brooklyn recovered and widened the gap to double figures.

Tyreke Evans and Marc Gasol finished with 18 points apiece with Gasol scoring 16 in the first half. Chandler Parsons added 12 points.

DeMarre Carrol led the Nets with a season-high 24 points. Trevor Booker added 16 points off the bench and led all players with 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies look to get back to their winning ways as they head to San Antonio where they will take on the Spurs for the first time this season on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

The Grizzlies will return to FedExForum to face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, December 1 at 7:00PM.

Brooklyn outscored Memphis 32-18 in the third quarter and shot 12-of-22 (.545) from the field (5-8 3P) while Memphis shot just 5-of-20 (.250). In the other three quarters, the Grizzlies outscored the Nets 70-66.

After the teams played to a 47-47 tie at halftime, Brooklyn open the second half on a 20-4 run over the first 5:30 of the third quarter to take a 67-51 lead.

On Marc Gasol not playing down the stretch

We had just been playing so bad up to that point, that group was the only group that could get anything going so I just rolled with it. It’s a long season, 82 games, we were struggling, so I was just seeing if that group could keep the momentum going but it didn’t work. Not much has been working so I took a gamble at it. -- Coach Fizdale

On Chandler Parsons’ injury

They just said it was tightness behind the leg. When it rains, it pours. Not having him in that second half was obviously a big blow. I don’t know where it’s at. We’ll evaluate it tomorrow and we’ll know more after that. -- Coach Fizdale

On how the team deals with adversity

You just try to address it along the way, especially with some guys that might not have been in wars together. You coach through it, show it to them on film and in the games but nothing is better than experience. Right now we’re having to live it. My attitude is come in and break the film down, teach these guys and start preparing again. -- Coach Fizdale

On what he thought when the normal time for him to check back in came to pass

Obviously, you get frustrated. You take it personal. At the same time, you have to think about your teammates that are out there. You have to cheer for them. You have two options at that point. You can start pouting and be negative. Obviously, you get frustrated, and I did, and mad and start wondering. At the same time, I see my teammates and my friends, the guys that I work with out there trying to get a win. I’d rather try to focus on the positive of that. To see them struggle and not be able to help them, makes your mind go to the negative side so you have to reel it back in. It’s a thought war on your mind trying to stay positive. Obviously, it’s a situation that I’m not used to and don’t want to get used to ever. That’s about it. -- Marc Gasol

On if the team can play better

Without a doubt. I think we’ve proved for stretches that we can play more balanced and we can play more at our pace. Hopefully, we don’t go away from that. Once we play a little more balanced and under control, I think we will be a little more organized and guys can understand where their shot is going to come from. We’ll be more organized on the transition defense where we get hurt a lot. If we do those things, don’t turn the ball over, take good shots and then get back and do the ABCs of basketball. -- Marc Gasol

On how he will process tonight’s game

I’m going to think about the positive—positive things. That’s it. Think about the big picture. Situations like this right now makes you value more the good stuff and the things that you have to go through. The good stuff right now, before and tomorrow. You can’t really change those. I’ll enjoy the past whenever I’m done playing. I’ll look back and talk about the young group of guys helping—DD [Deyonta Davis] helping, Ivan [Rabb] helping, Dillon [Brooks], Andrew [Harrison] helping, all the young guys develop, understanding what this city and this team is about. How everything that we do took us to this point and things we have believed in for so long. These are the legacies that you have to live through every day. You can’t just not do that. That’d be really irresponsible on my part if I did not do that—if I didn’t show them what this is about. -- Marc Gasol

