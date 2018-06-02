Postgame Report: Grizzlies slip to Hawks in Atlanta

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Atlanta Hawks 108-82 on Tuesday night in Atlanta, concluding their four-game road trip 0-4.

With 6:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Hawks scored nine straight points to end the first half, extending their lead to 16 (51-35). Memphis' 16-point first half deficit was the closest they would come to the lead for the remainder of the game.

In the first half alone, the Hawks converted 16 Memphis turnovers into 22 points while only turning the ball over seven times themselves. The Grizzlies posted only two points off Atlanta's first half turnovers. The Hawks registered 38 total points off the Grizzlies' 27 turnovers of the game, the most points off turnovers recorded by a Grizzlies opponent this season.

Mario Chalmers led the Grizzlies with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3P) while Dillon Brooks added 12 points (5-14 FG). Ivan Rabb recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 points (5-8 FG) and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 22 points (9-15 FG) and five assists for the Hawks. John Collins recorded a double-double with 15 points (6-9 FG) and 10 rebounds off the bench while Dewayne Dedmon recorded 11 points (5-6 FG).

From the jump ball. That was a very immature effort on our part. We weren’t prepared to play at the level that that team was going to compete at tonight. Whatever the circumstances may be – their speed, their athleticism, their commitment for what they’re trying to do, we have to be prepared for, and we were not prepared. -- Coach Bickerstaff

We got outworked. There’s no other way around it, and you saw it early in the game. Called a timeout with I think a minute into the game. We weren’t prepared. Again, it was an immature effort. -- Coach Bickerstaff

No. No. No. You shouldn’t. If this is easy to blow off, you shouldn’t be in this league. If you get beat and you work your tail off and you give it all you’ve got and you get beat, you move on, but when you don’t perform to a standard that we’ve tried to set, it’s disappointing to say the least. -- Coach Bickerstaff

No. No. I didn’t expect it to be that way from the get-go but once they had a lot of control and we got hit and (we) laid down simply. Then, the guys think that once the game was a little out of control, we thought it was a pick-up game and we played that way. You score. I try to score. If I don’t score, it don’t matter. You can shoot it so I can get the ball back so I can score and taking bad shots and not playing as a team. The other team played as a team, defensively, executed whatever they wanted to do, defensively. You could see they were taking away some things and offensively, they were moving the ball. Whatever they tried to get, they were getting. We were not very disruptive and you could tell. -- Marc Gasol

It’s hard. It’s really hard. You have to, you’ve got to care about the right things. You’ve got to care about team success more than your own success – at least for the next 30 games or whatever’s left, because, with selfishness on both ends on the floor, it’s impossible to build anything or any sort of foundation that you’re trying to build through one-on-one on both ends. Worry about me first, that’s not going to cut it. That’s not going to build anything. Most important, it’s not going to build trust, and it’s impossible to win with the amount of talent that we have. I hope that we make a decision and it has to come from within that each guy has to make the decision of team before myself and do the right thing for the team or whatever that is – because if I think what the team needs to do for me and what I’m not getting or the team is not running or this guy is not helping, so I’m not helping him – all those things are a recipe for a really bad team. Not just that, it’s also a recipe for a team that’s not going to get better. -- Marc Gasol

