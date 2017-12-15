Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies grind out win over Hawks

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks 96-94 on Friday night at FedExForum, snapping a five-game losing streak in the first of two games in their second consecutive weekend with a home back-to-back.

Trailing 89-81 with 6:09 remaining, the Grizzlies closed the game on a 15-5 run to claim their first win of the season against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Tyreke Evans posted a game-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and was 3-of-4 from three-point range, marking his 12th game this season with 20-or-more points. Mario Chalmers added 16 points off the bench for his second-highest scoring game this season and was a season-best 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Kent Bazemore led the way for the Hawks with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Dennis Schroder added 18 points and a game-high 11 assists. Taurean Prince would end with 17 points on 6 of 12 shooting, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

After trailing 21-12, the Grizzlies would go on a 15-4 run spanning the end of the first quarter into the second, highlighted by six-straight points from guard Ben McLemore. Marc Gasol, following a scoreless first half, scored all 13 of his points in the third quarter amidst an 8-0 rally that pulled Memphis within one (73-72) going into the final quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look ahead to the second game of this home back-to-back as they face the Boston Celtics tomorrow night at 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Key Stats of the Night

Marc Gasol, Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers combined for 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting in the second half.

Tyreke Evans (4-5 3P), Mario Chalmers (3-4), Andrew Harrison (3-3) and Marc Gasol (2-2) combined for 11-of-14 shooting (.786) from three-point range for the game.

Key Run of the Night

Trailing 89-81 with 6:09 remaining in the game, the Grizzlies closed the game on a 15-5 run.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks photos 12.15.17 December 15, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies enters the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies huddle before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies jocks for a position against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies dance team performs before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies prepares to shoot a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies dance team performs before the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The jersey of Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies as they play against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies celebrate a play against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: JaMychal Green #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies waits during a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a layup against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies prepares for a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Andrew Harrison #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a 3-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves to pass the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies shakes the defence against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies celebrate a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 15: The Memphis Grizzlies celebrate a play against the Atlanta Hawks on December 15, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Team Quotes

On a ‘sense of relief’ after tonight’s win

Winning always feels better than losing. At some point in this business, we talk about the process and we talk about the day-to-day effort that we put in. But, at some point you need to be rewarded for a victory, and again, moral victories only go so far. So the guys needed to be rewarded. I think they saw tonight what it’s like to just claw … what can happen even being down, when you don’t give in and you continue to claw and you continue to battle. It’s a resilient bunch in that locker room. Things weren’t going perfect for us. We had 22 turnovers and we didn’t play the cleanest of games. But there was grit to it and it was ugly and we found a way to pull it out. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On winning a close game

I think some plays went our way. We’ve had opportunities – with Rio’s shot in the corner, the three he made – when shots go for you in those moments, there were loose balls and there were stops. It’s not always going to be a basket that makes a difference in a close game. You look at the play we made at the end of the game, Tyreke (Evans) did a great job closing out on (Ersan) Ilyasova and then Drew (Andrew Harrison), he battled on the boards, and we didn’t come up with it but then he got out on (Taurean) Prince and got the steal and the deflection there. Those are the plays that are going to win ball games for you and hopefully you don’t just make those plays in the ‘crunch,’ you know? You start to build those habits and you make those plays throughout the whole game and you don’t put yourself in those types of situations. But to have the fortitude and the toughness and the grit to finish that game out is a huge compliment to our guys. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On Tyreke Evans’ performance down the stretch

Yeah I mean, he’s a heck of a rim attacker. And you know, now this year you look at the percentage he’s shooting from three and teams have a tough decision on him. He has that strength … he got that bucket driving down the lane where he put his body on the guy and finished in traffic … he’s a rare individual that has the ability to get by people and finish with that type of power. We’ve come to depend on him, and that’s who he is and that’s who he has been for us. -- Coach Bickerstaff

On the game

I think we did the same thing last game. We just weren’t able to overcome the last four minutes when we watched them score at will when we were away. I think tonight we got stops to get ahead and keep the lead at the end. I’m happy we won. -- Marc Gasol

On the final possession

I read it and felt that I had the guy on my side so I tried to take another dribble to get away and go through the gap. I wish I just would’ve raised up and taken the shot from the free throw line instead of trying to squeeze through. Defensively we did a good job of switching everything and overplaying the curl of (Ersan) Ilyasova, the ball bounced on the other side of the rim and I think (Taurean) Prince drove it to the free throw line and passed it out to (Kent) Bazemore for that last shot. -- Marc Gasol

On the game

We needed it. Definitely not satisfied, but excited to be able to build on this. It’s the NBA so every team has players and the ability to win. I’m glad we pulled this one out and were able to make some plays at the end. -- Andrew Harrison

On the final possession

All I was thinking was don’t let them get it up. I just always try to play as hard as I can and I think (JaMychal Green) came in and contested the second shot. -- Andrew Harrison

Player Notes