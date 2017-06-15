Grizzlies announce NBA Summer League 2017 schedule

The NBA announced today that the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their NBA Summer League 2017 schedule at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 8 against the Washington Wizards at the COX Pavilion in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League 2017 is an 11-day, 67-game competition that will tip off with a tripleheader on NBA TV on Friday, July 7 and continue through Monday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion in Las Vegas. A record 24 teams will compete in a tournament-style format that culminates with a Championship Game on July 17 at 9 p.m. CT, broadcast for the first time on ESPN.

Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

Memphis’ preliminary round schedule also includes games against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9 at the COX Pavilion and the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Grizzlies’ summer league roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7, when the Toronto Raptors meet the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. CT. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record. Check grizzlies.com for exclusive Summer League content from Las Vegas.

Last year’s event set records for total attendance, single-day attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social media platforms.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2017 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

The Grizzlies’ preliminary round schedule is below. The team’s tournament-style game schedule will be determined following all preliminary games are played.

Memphis Grizzlies NBA Summer League 2017 Preliminary Schedule