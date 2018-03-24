Memphis Grizzlies sign Marquis Teague to 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard Marquis Teague to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Teague becomes the first GATORADE Call-Up in Hustle franchise history.

Teague (6-2, 180) started in all 47 of his games with the Hustle this season and averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 32.5 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from three-point range and 78.2 percent from the free throw line. He has led the Hustle in total points, total assists and free throws made and attempted during the team’s inaugural season in the G League. In the month of March, Teague averaged 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 34.7 minutes for the Hustle.

Selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman year at the University of Kentucky, Teague has appeared in 88 regular season games (three starts) during his two-year NBA career and has averaged 2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.5 minutes for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old has appeared in 161 G League games (125 starts) and has averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 30.8 minutes for the Iowa Energy, Oklahoma City Blue, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Memphis Hustle.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native also has played internationally for Ironi Nahariya in Israel (2016) and BC Avtodor Saratov in Russia (2016-17).

