Memphis Grizzlies sign Briante Weber to 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard Briante Weber (bree-AHN-tay WEB-ber) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. In addition, the team waived guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (X-avier RUH-tan Mays).

Weber (6-2, 165) began this season as a two-way player for the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He came off the bench in all 13 of his appearances for the Rockets and averaged 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.1 minutes; he started all 13 of his games with the Vipers and averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.31 steals in 34.4 minutes. At the conclusion of his two-way contract, Weber entered into his third career stint with Sioux Falls where he started all 15 of his games and averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.07 steals in 34.4 minutes.

A three-time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year (2013, 2014, 2015) at Virginia Commonwealth University, Weber has appeared in 40 regular season games during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.3 minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets after he was unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old began his NBA career with Memphis during the 2015-16 season, appearing in six games (four starts) and averaging 4.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.7 minutes. He also registered two postseason appearances for Miami during his rookie season.

Weber also has appeared in 87 regular season games (68 starts) in the G League and has averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.69 steals in 33.4 minutes for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He was a member of the 2016 NBA G League Champion Skyforce and was named to the All-G League Second Team in 2016-17. This season, The Chesapeake, Virginia native has started all 28 games and averaged 16.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.64 steals in 34.4 minutes.

Rathan-Mayes (6-4, 208) appeared in five games as a reserve for Memphis and averaged 5.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.20 steals in 23.6 minutes after signing a 10-day contract on March 5 as a Call-Up from the G League’s Westchester Knicks. The 23-year-old Scarborough, Ontario, Canada native has competed in 39 games (37 starts) for Westchester this season after going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Florida State University.

