Memphis Grizzlies recall Brice Johnson from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the Grizzlies have recalled forward Brice Johnson from the Memphis Hustle, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Johnson (6-10, 230), acquired from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8, has appeared in 26 G League games this season and has averaged 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.5 minutes for the Memphis Hustle, Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario and Grand Rapids Drive. In Tuesday night’s game with the Hustle at the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Johnson posted 17 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 7-of-11 from the field in 25 minutes. He has seen action in nine NBA games this season and has averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 4.2 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded him to the Pistons on Jan. 29.

The 23-year-old was selected with the 25th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.

