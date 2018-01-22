Memphis Grizzlies broadcast wins Emmy Award for Best Promo Spot in Sports at 32nd Anual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards following seven nominations

Following seven Emmy® nominations by The Nashville/Midsouth Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the Memphis Grizzlies have won an Emmy® award for Best Promo Spot/ Sports at the 32nd Annual Midsouth Emmy® Awards.

The Grizzlies and Creative Producer and Senior Editor Michael Blevins claimed an Emmy® award for their Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game 3 Promo. This honor now distinguishes Blevins with two-career Emmy® awards after 13 total nominations. Within the Best Promo Spot/ Sports category, Blevins was also nominated for his work on the Clippers @ Grizzlies Promo as well as the Memphis Hustle Unveil. In addition, his Memphis Grizzlies 'Grind City' Campaign was nominated for Best Commercial Campaign.

With this year's title, the Memphis Grizzlies now stand at 10 total Emmy® awards.

Grizzlies Director of Broadcast Production Scott Zachry, FOX Sport Southeast's Randy Stephens, Rohan Backfisch and Tom Huet were also nominated for Best Sportscast for their work on the Grizzlies LIVE Pregame show. In addition, the Grizzlies broadcast department's Stef Allan, Blevins, Erik Honeycutt and Ian Owen were nominated for Best Sports News Feature with their Extended Cut of the Grizzlies win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace along with Blevins were nominated for best Historic/Cultural Program Feature for their "Fizdale Revisits Roots" feature. With these honors, the Memphis Grizzlies have now had 46 total Emmy® nominations.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE/MIDSOUTH REGION:

The Nashville/Midsouth Region, founded in 1984, encompasses the States of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to granting the Midsouth Regional Emmy® Awards, the chapter awards scholarships, honors quarter-century industry veterans with the Silver Circle, conducts Regional Student Television Awards of Excellence for high schools, has a free, nationwide Job Bank, provides member discounts, and participates in judging Emmy entries at the regional and national levels