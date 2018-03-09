Memphis Grizzlies announce plans for Ninth Annual Tour de Grizz

The Memphis Grizzlies and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee are continuing the annual tradition of encouraging Grizzlies fans to consider alternative and healthy choices by taking part in the Ninth Annual Tour de Grizz on Sunday, April 8 before the Grizzlies tip-off against the Detroit Pistons at 2:30 p.m.

Packages start at $25 and include a Terrace Level ticket to that day’s game, a Memphis Police Department escorted bike ride to and from the game and a Tour de Grizz Dri-Fit T-Shirt to commemorate the event.

Participants in the Ninth Annual Tour de Grizz are encouraged to join the group prior to the ride for music and entertainment from noon to 1:00 p.m. on the north side of The Tennessee Welcome Center (191 Riverside Dr.) before hopping on their bikes for a one and a half mile ride to FedExForum to see the Grizzlies take the court in the final home matchup of the regular season. Riders in the Tour de Grizz will depart from The Tennessee Welcome Center at 1:15 p.m. and will be accompanied by MPD escorts to ensure the safety of all participants as they make the trip to and from FedExForum. Once the riders have reached the arena, they will have complimentary “Bike Valet Parking.” Following the game, fans will be invited to participate in a group ride back to the park.

All participants must be at least 10 years of age to ride their own bike and are required to provide their own bike and safety equipment, including a helmet and lights. The Ninth Annual Tour de Grizz will take place rain or shine. Fans who have already purchased a ticket for the April 8 game against the Pistons are also invited to join the ride by calling (901) 205-1436 or by visiting grizzlies.com.

