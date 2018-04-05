Memphis Grizzlies and Marc Gasol offer Kids Free Game ticket deal for this Sunday, April 8 vs. Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Kids Free Game buy one get one ticket deal for the Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons game this Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m.

As a way to say thank you to Grizz Nation fans for their support this season, Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies are offering fans one free kid’s ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket. With tickets starting for as low as $15, the Kids Free Game ticket deal is available for all sections in FedExForum while supplies last. Kids must be 14 years of age or younger and present at time of purchase to receive the offer. This offer is available now, only at the FedExForum Box Office.

Fans are also encouraged to arrive early to the game on Sunday and enjoy Grizzlies inflatables, face painters and more. All fans and kids in attendance will also receive a Grizzlies poster.

The FedExForum Box Office is open today until 5 p.m., tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. until the end of the third quarter of the Grizzlies game and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the Kids Free Game ticket deal, call (901) 888-HOOP or visit grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).